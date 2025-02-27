Their backgrounds are different but they share common traits — a love of shearing and the wool industry. Countryman is bringing you the stories of WA’s Wool Harvesting Ambassadors, Mikayla Reihana, Tristan White and Blake McFarlane. In our third and final part of the series, we catch up with Tristan to hear his story. Hailing from a Mt Barker farm and growing up among livestock, Blake McFarlane has been in shearing sheds all his life. Mr McFarlane’s years of involvement with the shearing industry have now been recognised after he was named one of three 2024-25 Wool Harvesting Ambassadors for WA at the Perth Royal Show in 2024. The 18-year-old said he felt “privileged” and “honoured” to be one of the Wool Harvesting Ambassadors, standing alongside Boyup brook wool handler Mikala Reihana and Yealering shearer Tristan White. “The ambassador role obviously shows that you’re doing all the right things in the sheds and in the shows … It proves that you’re a good role model for others,” Mr McFarlane said. Mr McFarlane, who grew up on his family’s sheep and dairy farms, has been shearing competitively for three years, which he said he has enjoyed. “You get to do a bit of travelling and you get to find out what the sheep are like in different areas,” he said. “I’m very competitive, so I like to win.” Mr McFarlane said the shows were also good for people to develop and finesse their skills at shearers. “For others who want to learn how to be clean, come down to a show and give it a crack,” he said. “It shows your performance in front of a crowd and the more you do it, the better you get with your cleanliness, because obviously the shows are all about being clean.” Mr McFarlane will soon be flying to New Zealand to compete in the Golden Shears, the world’s most prestigious sheep shearing, wool handling and wool pressing championship. Mr McFarlane will be competing in the Golden Shears as an intermediate, a prospect which he said was “daunting”. “But I’m keen to have a crack. I’ve shorn over there, so hopefully I’ll be able to use what I’ve learnt over there in the shears,” he said. In the long-term, Mr McFarlane said he wanted to build up his contract run with more sheep and to also change the stigma surrounding shearers by bringing in the younger generation. He said it was a movement he was already seeing in the industry. “It’s feels quite good. I’ve got a lot of mates who’re jumping back into the sheds and actually give shearing a crack … I’m quite excited about that,” he said. Mr McFarlane said his favourite part of shearing was being able to take pride in the work he does, as well as being able to test his own physical limits. “Pushing yourself (and) pushing past boundaries where you thought your body couldn’t go any further, that’s what I quite enjoy about my job,” he said. “I hope more people start to get a bit more around shearing and get more into the shows and just give it a crack. “I know it’s not always for everyone but you know, it’s always nice to try something new.”