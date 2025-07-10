Great Southern woolgrower Thomas Campbell, 26, has returned from a trip of a lifetime, visiting China’s woollen mills with a group of eight young people coordinated by Australian Wool Innovation. The group, representing different woolgrowing regions across Australia, visited mills including Tianyu, Sunwoo, Xinao, Nanshan, and JHT Textiles. They were warmly welcomed at the Australian Consulate in Shanghai by the Acting Consul-General, Ms Khadija Haq, and the National Foundation for Australia-China Relations chief executive officer Gary Cowan. Mr Cowan spoke of the importance of gaining an appreciation for the culture, customs and priorities of mutual business partners. “The foundation is delighted to see this group of young woolgrowers developing both trade and cultural connections here in China,” he said. “Creating these links and sharing their passion for Australian wool is what strengthens our ties — now and into the future.” The tour group was also welcomed in Beijing by the Australian Ambassador to China Scott Dewar, who provided his insights on intergovernmental relations as well as the broader trade opportunities between the two countries. AWI chief executive officer John Roberts said through the foundation’s support the Australia-China Wool Business and Cultural Exchange was made possible. “It will crucially strengthen industry ties with Australia’s biggest wool market,” he said. “With this support and AWI’s extensive business relationships in China, we are able offer these future wool industry leaders a unique business and cultural experience — one that will forge strong relationships into the future.” Mr Campbell said his first visit to the mills was an “eye opener”. “The tour met its purpose of showing young Australian wool industry people the other side, and it connected us with young industry people from China,” he said. “I was impressed by how much volume of wool they can process through,” he said. “A lot of the processors are transitioning from work and formal wear to active wear.” Mr Campbell came away with the idea Australian woolgrowers were producing the fibre that China wanted, but he also concluded that overseas processors needed to understand farmers have options to remain viable, including sheepmeat and grain. He said there needed to be better relationships developed that could provide how wool may be sometimes undervalued for Australian woolgrowers. “China’s wool industry is very competitive with the larger mills pushing out the smaller firms,” he said. “The tour gave me a feeling that we (Australian woolgrowers) have a lot to look forward to but also we need to continue building a relationship with China’s wool industry’s representatives so they have an understanding of our farming enterprises and the challenges,” he said. Mr Campbell is a fourth generational woolgrower at his family’s Gairdner-based family farm Coromandel, established by his grandfather Ian Campbell and carried on by his father Michael Campbell. He returned full time to the farm in 2022 after jackarooing in the Eastern States and has ambitions to carry on the tradition of both stud and commercial sheep production. “We have maintained sheep numbers and believe they are an integral part of a sustainable farming system,” he said. “We are producing 178 bales of 18.5 micron wool each year as well as a stud and commercial flock that has good woolcut and sheepmeat value.”