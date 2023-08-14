Spring shearing has started across the South West and some of the State’s top guns are keen to fill the bales, with a team including two record holders making quick work in the sheep “paradise” of Bridgetown recently. The fleeces were combing brilliantly at the Walsh family’s woolshed in Bridgetown as 1200 Pyramid Poll blood Merino wethers and some crossbreds were freshly shorn and baled up before being offered for sale through Nutrien Wool earlier this month. Boyup Brook-based Shear Pride owner-contractor and multi-world shearing record holder Floyde Neil said his business was gearing up the shear 1 million sheep this year, up from about 600,000 last year. “We’re shearing throughout the State’s agricultural districts, from Eneabba to Esperance, but mostly in and around Boyup Brook and surrounding areas,” he said. Hailing from Taumarunui on New Zealand’s North Island, Mr Neil moved to Australia in 2016 with a goal to set up a shearing business. Like the name he chose to build a successful contracting enterprise on, Mr Neil takes great pride in offering a professional service. At Bridgetown, he took a stand alongside his brother Levi. In April, the two Neil brothers set a new two-stand world record after shearing 530 Merino ewes in nine hours. Also making up the Shear Pride team at the Walsh family’s farm was wool classer Sharnae Clark, who said the young wether fleeces at Bridgetown had been soft with fine micron and a bright and white bloom. “I’ve been wool classing for two years and love my job working with experienced people who all appreciate wool,” she said. Mr Neil recently bought another contracting business in York and plans to run nine teams servicing about 180 clients. “I’ve noticed wool clips are different between sheds and the environments sheep are run in — Bridgetown is a paradise for sheep with plenty of feed around,” Mr Neil said. “Although were growing our business, there are several challenges facing the shearing industry.” During COVID when the overseas workforce flow was restricted, the chokehold created a shortage of shearers and shedhand staff in WA. Mr Neil said this handed shearing staff more bargaining power to gain higher wage rates which flowed back to woolgrowers who had to budget in the increased cost to get their sheep shorn. The shearing rate rise was also compounded with the Federal Government’s intentions to close down live sheep exports by sea, adding to the challenges for WA’s combined sheepmeat and wool industries that contributed a gross value of production of $1.35 billion to the State’s economy in 2022-23. Mr Neil said those producers who were prepared to stay in wool production, would be rewarded.