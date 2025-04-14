The French city of Lille will weave a perfect fit between past and present as the venue for the 94th International Wool Congress next month. The historic city, steeped in rich textile history, has been selected to host the world’s biggest gathering of wool industry figureheads for the three-day conference from May 20-23. Each year, guests gather to explore the challenges and opportunities facing the wool industry with presentations, working groups, and time to socialise with other industry members. Delegates are also invited to take part in three extra excursions, including a wool river cruise in Paris, co-ordinated by The Woolmark Company. The International Wool Textile Organisation has served as the global authority for standards in the wool textile industry since 1930.