Three leading wool industry bodies have taken a stab at the Australian Wool Innovation chairman on his “short-sighted” view on mulesing, warning his stance could have dire risks for the future of the industry. Australian Council of Wool Exporters and Processors, the National Council of Wool Selling Brokers of Australia and WoolProducers Australia released a joint statement calling for a unified industry strategy on the contentious topic many fear has the nation at risk of falling out of favour with its biggest buyer, China. They rejected Jock Laurie’s comments made at two industry expos in New South Wales — including Riverina Sheep and Wool Expo at Conargo on August 27 and Australian Sheep and Wool Show at Bendigo on July 17 to 19 — that all wool, including mulesed wool, could find a buyer. He doubled-down on this message at Merino field days across NSW during September. The trio said a proactive plan on mulesing was critical to protect the long-term profitability and market reputation of Australian wool and ensure its sustainable future in a competitive global landscape. The organisations believed Mr Laurie’s comments understated the “significant and growing risks facing Australian wool in key international markets”. “This perspective is a short-sighted view that fails to address future market realities and the evolving demands of global consumers,” the statement read. While local experts agreed there was rising demand for non-mulesed and sustainability-accredited wool, Australia was best positioned to supply the quantity China required to “keep their machines turning”. Westcoast Wool and Livestock export manager William Davidson told the Countryman in late-August that Australian wool would always be in high demand given SA and NZ did not have enough supply to meet China’s requirements. “At the end of the day, China need that volume, and Australia is the only one that can supply it,” he said. ACWEP president Josh Lamb said accepting current market dynamics alone was a high-risk strategy that could jeopardise our access to high-value markets “As exporters we see an undeniable and accelerating shift from global brands and retailers who are increasingly committing to non-mulesed wool,” he said. “It is essential that we have a clear, forward-looking strategy to position our industry for sustained success across all international markets, not just the ones that will accept our current practices.” NCWSBA president Rowan Woods echoed this sentiment. He said the demand for accredited for non-mulesed wool had been growing “for some time”, backed by market reports and even AWI weekly reports. “The conversation is no longer about whether non-mulesed wool sells; it is about ensuring that Australian growers can access every possible market and every potential premium,” he said. “A consistent, industry-wide strategy will give growers the confidence and clear market signals they need to make informed business decisions.” WoolProducers chief executive Jo Hall said a unified approach was not a matter of individual choice but a collective responsibility. “Growers need transparent and timely market intel and they need a clear pathway forward,” she said. “The suggestion that it is up to each individual grower to make up their own mind puts the onus and the risk squarely on their shoulders so at the very least they must be empowered to make an informed decision.” Ms Hall said a collaborate strategy that provided the tools, support and market security was necessary for all growers to meet the challenges and opportunities of an evolving global market. “A fragmented approach adopted so far has only served to undermine Australia’s position as the world’s leading wool producer,” she said.