Aussie farmers are being offered fresh financial incentives to certify their wool clips under sustainability programs, as the Australian Wool Exchange launches a new rebate designed to lift participation in accredited schemes. The new “step-up bonus” offers a $5 per bale rebate for wool sold under the Sustainawool or Responsiwool programs, rewarding growers who meet recognised animal welfare, environmental and quality standards. The initiative comes as the Australian dollar trades near US65¢, strengthening the competitiveness of WA exporters in key European and Chinese markets. Industry analysts say the combination of a weaker currency and rising global demand for ethically sourced fibre could help support prices into summer after recent market fluctuations. AWEX chief executive Charlie McElhone said the initiative — which had $80,000 allocated for an inaugural round — addressed a clear industry priority: to increase the volume of certified wool available to buyers. “Our international customers are asking for more certified wool,” he said. “Through the step-up bonus, we are directly supporting growers who are certified with (the “Australian Wool Sustainability Scheme), helping the Australian industry meet this demand with an efficient, made-for-Australia certification.” The AWSS is Australia’s recognised sustainability certification standard for wool, with farmers charged $750 to join. It provides assurance of sustainable, traceable, and high-quality production practices, while reflecting Australia’s unique production systems, stringent regulations, and industry best practice. AWEX sustainability and integrity manager Brydie Creagh said the initiative was designed to build scale and momentum for certified wool. “This is about recognising the leadership of growers who choose to get certified with AWSS and rewarding them for their role in shaping the future of our industry,” she said. The bonus is paid via a farmer’s selling agent and capped at 60 bales or $300 per certified property identification code. Wool Industries Australia threw its support behind the AWSS in September, labelling it the preferred certification framework for greasy wool because it was designed for Australian conditions, production systems and regulations.