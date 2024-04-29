Irish & Wool fashion brand blooms creative freedom

In the lead-up to Mother’s Day, South Australian-based farm-to-fashion brand Iris & Wool launched its “Perennial” collection inspired by the everlasting beauty of the iris flower that blooms year after year. Iris & Wool founder Emily Riggs found her passion for fashion as a nine-year-old when she was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma about the same time that her mother lost her battle with cancer at the age of 43. The young would-be designer discovered that fashion afforded her an outlet for creative freedom. Years later when Ms Riggs found love with husband Tom, a fifth-generation Merino sheep farmer, she merged her love of fashion with Merino wool. Iris & Wool was born in 2019 — named after the iris flower, so admired by Ms Riggs’ mother. Additionally, Iris & Wool donates beanies to all newly diagnosed children in South Australia in partnership with the Childhood Cancer Association, plus $1 from each sale to be donated to Childhood Cancer Association. “We have always been a purpose-led brand, and we’re focused on helping consumers understand that fashion is more than the clothes you wear; it’s knowing how they got there, who made them, and where they’ll end up,” Ms Riggs said. “I know how tough it is losing a mum or a mother figure in your life, and as a mum myself now, “I am so thankful we can give back to charities helping prevent this from happening to others.” She said Mother’s Day was a reminder to pause and reflect on the incredible work mums and motherhood figures of all forms, shapes, and sizes do day-in and day-out to help those around them. Ms Riggs collection, certified by a Woolmark Company partnership, will feature a curation of 100 per cent Merino wool pieces quality tested for next-to-skin softness. It includes an array of dresses, skirts, trousers, jumpers, and vests which can be mixed and matched for a wool wardrobe that can be cherished for years to come. The Woolmark Company managing director John Roberts said Iris & Wool embodied the spirit of Australian woolgrowers through an unwavering commitment to quality and community. “This collaboration underscores a mutual appreciation for Merino wool’s unique ability to create long-lasting, exceptionally comfortable clothing without compromising on values,” he said. The collection was launched on the April 10 with an intimate Mother’s Day event hosted by Australian fashion icon and mother-of-two, Kate Waterhouse. Ms Waterhouse has been appointed as Iris & Wool’s AW24 ambassador for her alignment with the stylish, classic, modern sensibility and effortless urban-meets-country aesthetic of the brand. “Iris & Wool’s reputation is built on producing luxury timeless designs using high quality Merino wool,” she said. “I am proud to team up with an iconic 100 per cent Australian Merino wool knitwear brand with an incredible story and mission to create a symbol of hope.” Woolgrower Angela Field said it was fantastic being at the launch of the Iris & Wool collection. “Seeing top fashion figures celebrate Emily, her brand, and Merino wool was special for me as a woolgrower,” she said. “I wish Emily all the best as she continues to celebrate the farm-to-fashion journey with beautiful Merino wool garments.”