Japanese textile companies keen to expand wool apparel range

Key Japanese textile companies are shifting their wool import demand beyond the production of traditional suiting apparel, seeking to expand into the sports and outdoor sectors of the industry. Australian Wool Innovation chief executive John Roberts said he was encouraged by enthusiasm from the Japanese textile operators who were keen on wool’s moisture and odour management qualities for sportswear. “Our team in Japan has been working with major sportswear and leisure brands to drive this new demand,” he said. In a recent visit to Australia, Japanese trading house Toyoshima greasy wool and wool tops manager Junya Nakai researched opportunities to source wool from specific properties. Founded in 1841 and worth annual sales of $2.2 billion, Toyoshima handles various textile products including wool for both worsted (largest manufacturer in Japan) and woollen yarns. Mr Nakai was introduced through AWI to Tasmanian wool broker business Wool Solutions. He spent two days in the State to meet with the Wool Solutions team and visit several properties to learn more about the wool supply chain. “Toyoshima is interested in undertaking a single origin or single region traceability project involving the purchase of Tasmanian wool in the near future,” Mr Nakai said. Wool-growing in Tasmania has a great history and can provide a compelling provenance story. “Australian wool is well regarded as the major supplier of high-quality wool to countries all across the world and it is expected that Australia will continue to produce a stable supply of high quality raw materials in the future.” Mr Nakai said traceability was becoming an important issue for consumers, and brands and suppliers were responding to this demand for transparency of origin. He visited several properties in Tasmania including Jack Cotton’s ‘Kelvedon’ near Swansea, John and Isobel Taylor’s ‘Winton’ at Campbell Town, Will and Nina Bennett’s ‘Ashby’ at Ross, and Antony Gunn’s ‘Forton’ at Powranna. Mr Nakai also visited the AWI office in Sydney to meet with staff and he spent time at the Sydney Wool Selling Centre at Yenorra. He got a firsthand look at Lindner Quality Socks in Crookwell, plus two NSW wool-growing properties including Tony and Natalie Hewitt’s ‘Galmara’ at Grabben Gullen, and Anthony and Kristen Frost’s ‘Thalabah’ at Laggan. “Toyoshima already has regular meetings with AWI subsidiary The Woolmark Company, and we hope that we can continue to promote wool materials and sales activities, and thereby contribute to the development of the wool industry,” Mr Nakai said. “The Woolmark Company has helped us a lot and already introduced us to a number of domestic and overseas brands and factories, including in Korea and Vietnam, and new business opportunities and product developments are increasing. “Natural fibres are making a comeback with consumers which will benefit the demand for wool.” Mr Nakai said by educating the younger generations about the natural and environmental benefits of wool and growing this awareness to the same level as in Western countries, the use of wool would increase. Toyoshima supplies yarn to Japanese weavers and knitters for a variety of uses, not only for general apparel, but also for military, police and school uniforms, and trades in other products including wool tops.