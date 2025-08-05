Katanning’s Kaylee Sander has launched a petition to have shearing considered as part of the 2032 Olympic Games in Brisbane, the latest industry push to include the thrilling and globally popular sport at the next major international event. The 16-year-old agriculture student is rallying support for a Change.org petition to have sheep shearing and wool handling events included on the Olympic program which has already garnered 223 signatures since she launched it four weeks ago. Industry has been advocating for the inclusion of such events since the Australian location was announced for the 2032 event. Miss Sander, who began learning to shear sheep earlier this year at WA College of Agriculture — Narrogin, was driven by her passion for the industry which is currently facing challenging times. “The sheep industry is a huge part of Australia’s heritage, but it’s struggling right now,” she said. “I want to shine a spotlight on it and show the world how skilled and important our shearers are.” The State’s sheep flock has declined from 12.5 million to 9.4 million head during the past three years, with the latest Australian Wool Testing Authority figures showing the amount of fibre tested this year is down 15.6 per cent on last year. Shearers have been impacted by a reduction of work which is fuelling doubts about the future of the industry. Miss Sander’s said her primary goal was to elevate the profile of the sheep industry and inspire greater support and recognition for its workers. However, she also remains hopeful about competing herself one day. “Competing in the Olympics would be incredible, but I’ve only just started learning. I’ve got a long way to go,” she said. Sheep shearing and wool handling are physically demanding tasks deeply rooted in Australia’s agricultural history, requiring speed, precision and athleticism. During competitions shearers compete against the clock to shear as many sheep as possible with precision, avoiding nicks and cuts to the sheep which impacts the quality of the wool. Olympic sports are chosen based on global popularity, youth appeal, gender equality, cost and logistics, ethics and fair play, and spectator interest. The International Olympic Committee will make the final decision on which sports are included. Local farmers have praised Kaylee’s initiative, noting that the campaign could bring a much-needed boost to an industry facing economic challenges with the end of the live export industry. Katanning wool producer Jemma Harris said Miss Sander’s passion was infectious. Miss Sander said she encourages Australians and other sheep shearing countries to sign her petition. “This isn’t just about a sport — it’s about celebrating who we are and supporting an industry that’s shaped our country,” she said.