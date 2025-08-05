A new online training module will help grain businesses across Australia get up to speed with updated industry standards after the launch of a revised Australian Grain Industry Code of Practice. Unveiled at the nation’s biggest grains conference, the Australian Grain Industry Conference in Melbourne, the training forms part of a broader push by Grain Trade Australia to support compliance and awareness across the grain supply chain. Members are also being encouraged to nominate a dedicated “Code Champion” in their organisation to lead implementation. The revised Code — which is mandatory for all GTA members — sets the benchmark for how grain is handled, stored and traded domestically and for export. It forms a core part of the industry’s self-regulatory framework and is backed by the Federal Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry. This is the first update to the Code since July 2018, when the previous edition was released. The 2025 revision reflects ongoing changes in the industry and helps ensure the Code remains relevant and robust amid evolving market and regulatory expectations. GTA chair Andrew Goyder, the managing director of grain and hay company Grain Link, said the Code was crucial to maintaining confidence in Australian grain, both at home and abroad. “The Code is fundamental to the trust placed in our supply chain by customers, regulators and trading partners alike,” he said. “It underpins the facilitation of trade and ensures consistency across the industry.” The update follows a comprehensive review that began in early 2025, including full industry consultation. A working group of stakeholders from across the sector helped shape the revisions, which were released for public comment earlier this year. No material changes were proposed during the feedback period — a sign, GTA says, of strong industry alignment. While the revised Code would not bring about major changes, it refined key standards and reflects evolving expectations around quality assurance, traceability, and regulatory compliance. The Federal Government’s endorsement further cements the Code’s standing as a key safeguard for Australia’s $12 billion grain industry, especially in major exporting States including WA. A new training module will go live in coming weeks in a bid to help industry comprehend the Code.