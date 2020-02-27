Land inspires WA wool fashion

Woollen fashion designs inspired by images of WA’s vast agriculture landscapes will be launched at Wagin Woolorama’s fashion parade on March 6 and 7.

As part of a wide range of designs to be showcased, the North Metropolitan TAFE collection, sponsored by Fremantle-based Scanlan Wools, aims to parade and promote wool as a natural and diverse fibre.

Scanlan Wools director Steve Noa said this year’s “amazing designs”, created by North Metropolitan TAFE fashion students, would include double cloth fabrics, fake fur, fake alpaca and wool cashmere blends.

“These fabrics are produced from shorter wools such as lambs’ wool, locks, crutchings and short pieces,” he said. “Woollen fabrics, as opposed to worsted fabrics, are much heavier and designed for outer wear.”

Mr Noa said the fabrics were supplied by China’s industry leader Jiangyin Xingyu Woolen Cloth Technology Company.

Camera Icon North Metropolitan TAFE student Lex Minutillo will present her woollen coat 'Drover' design, inspired by agricultural tractors, at Wagin Woolorama. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman

“Scanlan Wools accepted the offer from TAFE’s Fashion and Textile Design Department lecturers Darren Mok and Anna Kotai for the education institute’s students to design the Woolorama exhibition,” he said.

Students Hannah Altinier, Bailey Passmore and Brianna Connolly collaborated on their design using images of hay bales to inspire the shape and cutting of the garment.

“Our garment is called harvest moon, taking our inspiration from where the wool originated,” Ms Altieri said.

The North Metropolitan TAFE collection will be paraded at Woolorama’s Ray Johnson Wool Pavilion at 10am, 11.30am, 1.30pm, and 3pm on both days of the event.