Home
Search
thewest.com.au

Land inspires WA wool fashion

Bob GarnantCountryman
North Metropolitan TAFE students Hannah Altinier, Bailey Passmore and Brianna Connolly will present their woollen coat, Harvest Moon, design inspired by rolled hay bales, at Wagin Woolorama.
Camera IconNorth Metropolitan TAFE students Hannah Altinier, Bailey Passmore and Brianna Connolly will present their woollen coat, Harvest Moon, design inspired by rolled hay bales, at Wagin Woolorama. Credit: Bob Garnant/Countryman

Woollen fashion designs inspired by images of WA’s vast agriculture landscapes will be launched at Wagin Woolorama’s fashion parade on March 6 and 7.

As part of a wide range of designs to be showcased, the North Metropolitan TAFE collection, sponsored by Fremantle-based Scanlan Wools, aims to parade and promote wool as a natural and diverse fibre.

Scanlan Wools director Steve Noa said this year’s “amazing designs”, created by North Metropolitan TAFE fashion students, would include double cloth fabrics, fake fur, fake alpaca and wool cashmere blends.

“These fabrics are produced from shorter wools such as lambs’ wool, locks, crutchings and short pieces,” he said. “Woollen fabrics, as opposed to worsted fabrics, are much heavier and designed for outer wear.”

Mr Noa said the fabrics were supplied by China’s industry leader Jiangyin Xingyu Woolen Cloth Technology Company.

North Metropolitan TAFE student Lex Minutillo will present her woollen coat 'Drover' design, inspired by agricultural tractors, at Wagin Woolorama.
Camera IconNorth Metropolitan TAFE student Lex Minutillo will present her woollen coat 'Drover' design, inspired by agricultural tractors, at Wagin Woolorama. Credit: Bob Garnant/Countryman

“Scanlan Wools accepted the offer from TAFE’s Fashion and Textile Design Department lecturers Darren Mok and Anna Kotai for the education institute’s students to design the Woolorama exhibition,” he said.

Students Hannah Altinier, Bailey Passmore and Brianna Connolly collaborated on their design using images of hay bales to inspire the shape and cutting of the garment.

“Our garment is called harvest moon, taking our inspiration from where the wool originated,” Ms Altieri said.

The North Metropolitan TAFE collection will be paraded at Woolorama’s Ray Johnson Wool Pavilion at 10am, 11.30am, 1.30pm, and 3pm on both days of the event.

Get the latest news from thewest.com.au in your inbox.

Sign up for our emails

Topics

Regional Network

Albany Advertiser (incl. The Extra)
Augusta-Margaret River Times
Broome Advertiser
Bunbury Herald
Busselton-Dunsborough Times
Countryman
Geraldton Guardian
Great Southern Herald
Harvey Waroona Reporter
Kalgoorlie Miner
The Kimberley Echo
Manjimup Bridgetown Times
Midwest Times
Narrogin Observer
North West Telegraph
Pilbara News
South Western Times
Sound Telegraph

Contact Us

Countryman

Newspaper House, 50 Hasler RoadOsborne Park WA 6017Tel (08) 9482 9708Messenger IconSend us a message
Share to FacebookEmail Us

We use cookies so we can improve your experience on this site, analyse traffic and provide you with relevant advertising. To find out more, please see our Cookies Guide.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our use of cookies.