A pair of Mumballup farmers with a passion for wool have shone on the national stage, winning a gong in the Australian Superfine Woolgrowers of Australia’s fleece competition.

Jim and Faye Pepper were recognised at the ASWGA’s annual awards at the Ararat Town Hall on May 14, sharing the stage with some of the nation’s leading woolgrowers.

They won the WA region category with a brilliant white 15.5 micron, 3.5kg fleece with a 90mm staple length, shorn from a three-year-old ewe in October last year.

Their business – Mumballview – was among seven that took out regional awards and five that won the classes and grand champion award at the presentation ceremony.

The Peppers run about 500 Merino sheep across about 165 acres, with the majority at a 65 acre property they own just a few kilometres east of Mumbellup in the South West.

They run 250 ewes, retaining ewe hoggets and selling wethers after shearing – averaging about 95 per cent lambing rate with about 200 lambs dropping each year.

The couple also lease another 100 acres in the area, with their shearing shed infrastructure and yards based at the Mumballup home property they moved to about 35 years ago.

It was a desire to do something different that led them to Mumballup after living on a five acre block at Collie, and they originally started out breeding horses at the farm.

Mr Pepper discovered a new passion for superfine wool after after helping his friend Peter Wheeler care for his Merino flock at Mcalinden.

Mr Wheeler’s father George and uncle Arthur were some of the first farmers to bring superfines Merino sheep into WA.

“I’d never had anything to do with superfine sheep… but I’d help him out with shearing, crutching and lambing,” Mr Pepper said.

“When we bought this place, he set me up with some ewes.

“When I first got the ewes, they were about 18.5 microns. I started to realise there was more of a premium for finer wools, so I started culling and now we average about 15.5 micron.”

They choose rams with 15.5 micron wool and have taken part in a few artificial insemination projects using semen from Rowensville Ultra Fine Merino Stud in Victoria.

During the past six years, they have focused on breeding the wrinkles from sheep and have not mulesed lambs during that time and sold their last mulesed sheep last year.

“The market has really only just started recognising it and paying a bit more for non- mulesed wool during the past few years,” he said.

“Some farmers are not interested but our markets are very sensitive to animal welfare issues… so we have to try to supply what they want.”

Originally from New South Wales, Mr Pepper met his now-wife — who grew up in Collie — while on holiday in New Zealand before the pair moved to WA nearly 50 years ago.

The Peppers have been members of the Australian Superfine Woolgrowers Association for more than eight years, as a way to represent WA and the “beautiful wool” grown here.

Mr Pepper encouraged other producers to sign up and reap the benefits of the professional development, networking and business opportunities membership provided.

The biggest prize, for the grand champion fleece, was won by Angie and David Waters of Tarrangower Merinos in Hillgrove with a score of 93.

In a joint statement, the Waters said winning the trophy was a “wonderful surprise” and backed up the work they had put into producing a high-quality fibre.

The Waters also won the New England region category and the class 80s category.

“We strive for excellence and have a real passion for producing high-quality super and ultra fine wool,” they said.

A handful of industry figures spoke at the event, outlining their vision for the future of the wool industry and watching a short video message from the Prince of Wales.

Victorian producers Brad and Melissa Sandlant won the prestigious Zegna Vellus Aureum Trophy with a shedded 9.8 micron fleece weighing about 1.1 kilograms.

This year’s fleece competition was judged by Mark Symes of The Schneider Group and Rowan Woods of Jemalong Wool.