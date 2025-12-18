WA woolgrowers may have something to celebrate this new year, with industry analysts forecasting a potential lift in wool prices as 2026 gets under way. The final wool-selling week of 2025 was held on December 17 and 18, before the industry entered its traditional three-week Christmas recess. According to Australian Wool Innovation’s weekly market report, a combination of increased supply and strengthening prices points to a confident market, with momentum expected to carry into the opening sales of the new year. At the start of the two-day closing sales, the Sydney market opened “dearer”, according to Australian Wool Exchange senior market analyst Lionel Plunkett. “This followed on from last week’s positive 21¢ rise with the AWEX Eastern Market Indicator closing at 1542¢/kg,” he said. It was a topsy-turvy year for Australian woolgrowers, with prices steady early in the year as cautious buyers kept stocks low, before climbing sharply from mid-year on the back of a shrinking Australian wool clip and fewer Merino sheep. After a brief correction in October, prices rebounded through November and December, ending the year firm as strong demand outweighed increased supply. Rabobank wool market analyst Paul Joules said prices were expected to remain strong into early 2026, noting the EMI had rallied 27 per cent since early July. “The latest auction recorded a clearance rate of 94 per cent, a level that signals very strong buyer demand,” he said. “The volume of wool offered increased, yet prices continued to rise, suggesting demand may be stronger than initially anticipated.” Mr Joules said the rally appeared to be supply-driven, reflecting the well-documented contraction in the Australian wool clip. “The other key factor seems to be the buying behaviour of international players, particularly Chinese buyers, who have adopted a hand-to-mouth approach during the past year,” he said. “This likely means inventory levels are lower than usual, making buyers more sensitive to market conditions and prompting them to secure volumes despite rising prices. In the short term, momentum looks set to continue as buying appetite remains firm.” However, he added, some headwinds could emerge over the next 12 months, particularly from a strengthening Australian dollar. “RaboResearch expects the Australian-US dollar exchange rate to rise by around 4.5 per cent in the next year,” he said. “For international buyers, this could act as a deterrent and soften demand slightly.” AWN WA wool manager Greg Tilbrook said the shortage of Merino sheep across the country was underpinning the recent lift in prices. “The lack in Merino numbers, particularly in WA, have reduced wool volumes which will most likely maintain a firm market heading into the opening sales of the new year,” he said. “Prices are the best I’ve seen in years and the trend continues to firm.” Mr Tilbrook, who attended the 36th Nanjing Wool Conference in China in September, said the shortage of Australian wool supply was a key topic of discussion. “The message is finally getting through to China’s wool processing industry,” he said. Fremantle-based PJ Morris Wools managing director Peter Morris said Merino wool types were expected to be in strong demand when sales resumed in 2026. “Prices should continue to firm if auction volume offerings are conducted carefully and cautiously during the opening sales,” he said. “China does not have a lot of stock on hold and should be wanting to build up inventory after the Christmas break.” Endeavour Wool Exports buyer Steve Noa also attributed most of the recent price lift to supply constraints. “China processed 295 million kilograms of Australian wool in the 2024-25 financial year, but will not be able to repeat this volume with Australian production of shorn wool falling below that sum,” he said. “There is still room for better demand signals from China, I am hoping the big fashion brands will increase their orders for woollen fabrics.” Australian wool sales will resume in the week commencing Monday, January 12, 2026, after the annual three-week Christmas recess.