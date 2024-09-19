Woollen fashion will make a comeback at this year’s Perth Royal Show Fashion Parade showcasing the best of natural fibre designs from leading Australian designers. The fashion parade will be held by the Royal Agricultural Society of WA on Monday, September 23, with two shows at 11am and 2.30pm. Stylist and creative director Rochelle Renwick said the one-day only fashion parade was organised by the RASWA for the promotion of the wool industry in WA. She said the society worked in consultation with stakeholders including Australian Wool Innovation and The Woolmark Company. “The project aims to showcase a diverse group of Australian brands that utilise wool in their works,” Ms Renwick said. “The general theme is to showcase the wool industry. “The parade will move from classic staple pieces to colour to more fashion forward inventive looks.” Ms Renwick said the crowd could expect to see some boundary pushing with aspirational looks paired with everyday classics. Leading off the parade, Melbourne-based designer Zoe May Sutherland’s playful knitwear label will present a “slow-making” collection designed for trans-seasonal wear. “My designs celebrate luxurious textures and saturated colours that evoke joy,” she said. “Knitwear is unique in its potential for zero-waste design. “Our garments are fully-fashioned knits — meaning that each piece is knit to shape, leaving no offcuts — all scraps, swatches, failed samples and even other salvaged knits can be pulled back and reknit — given a new life.” Ms Sutherland has been heavily influenced by the California-based Fibershed movement — an organisation that develops regional fibre systems that build soil and protect the health of the biosphere. A core value of the Hey Zoe May label is to source materials and makers within the smallest possible radius, contributing back into the valuable network of farmers and artisans. She graduated with first-class honours from her bachelors in fashion design at RMIT in 2021. Since then, she has worked in knit and woven garment production and sample development with a number of local ethical designers alongside her own label. Ms Sutherland offers small-batch production, consulting and sampling for emerging and existing designers and labels in the ethical fashion space. She grew up in regional NSW and has been knitting and crocheting since she was about 10. The 31-year-old designer, who knits all of her own garments, will stock her first overseas outlet this year in New York. She encourages young designers to be proactive at developing their own unique style. Fremantle-based Swoolly by Scanlan will hit the catwalk with a debut of its newest winter collection. Swoolly by Scanlan retail manager Louise Scanlan said the Swoolly collection celebrated thoughtful design, with the use of 100 per cent homegrown West Australian wool, in a sustainable fashion showcase. “As a slow fashion brand, we take great pride in ensuring that every piece we produce is created with intention, focusing on high quality and timeless style that will last a lifetime,” she said. “This collection is an extension of our popular line which exclusively uses 100 per cent Merino wool only from West Australian farms, sourced from the family company Scanlan Wools. “It features a navy and cream striped sweater that embodies effortless style with a contemporary twist.” Ms Scanlan said taking inspiration from the beautiful details of Swoolly’s current best-seller, the Lulu, has buttons down the front and beautifully draped balloon sleeves. “It’s a modern take on a classic that will quickly become a staple in any wardrobe,” she said. “Beyond the aesthetics, our brand is committed to supporting Western Australian farmers. “By sourcing merino wool locally, we not only provide exceptional quality but also contribute to sustainable practices in our region.” Ms Scanlan said her team believed in slow fashion that valued people, the environment, and the longevity of Swoolly clothing. “This collection is about bringing together style, comfort, and conscious living in every piece,” she said. NSW-based McIntyre Merino brand label will present 100 per cent Merino woollen garments that push the boundaries of what is possible. Designers Ned Schofield Canapini and his wife Raquel Boedo established the label in 2016, inspired by Ned’s woolgrowing family (McIntyre) that goes back to the 1850s. “We use 19.5 micron for our main line of knitwear, however we are moving towards using more superfine (17.5 micron) wool as we develop lighter weight options,” Mr Schofield Canapini said. “Our clients are a handful of boutiques in Japan and Australia, and we offer garments online through our website. With an ambition to introduce woollen garments to a new generation, the couple are keen to be trendy on designs and colour. “All our garments are machine washable and we try to educate our customers about the fact that wool doesn’t need washing as much as cotton or synthetic fibres,” Mr Schofield Canapini said.