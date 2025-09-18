The Australian wool industry is celebrating a milestone: one million bales now processed through WoolClip. The purpose-built digital platform for documenting, declaring and consigning wool was launched in 2013 by Australian Wool Exchange and has since made wool handling smarter, faster and more transparent. It quickly became a trusted digital platform used widely across industry. Australian Wool Exchange chief executive Charlie McElhone said the achievement represented more than just a number. “Reaching the millionth bale is a clear sign of how far WoolClip has come since its launch and the important role it now plays across the supply chain,” he said. “It’s an achievement that belongs to everyone who has supported and used WoolClip to simplify their work and build a stronger future for Australian wool.” Each season, hundreds of thousands of bales are processed through the platform, “improving efficiency in the wool shed and strengthening National Wool Declaration completion rates”, Mr McElhone said. WoolClip also underpins Australia’s world-leading traceability capability, through eBale technology and its link to the Australian Wool Traceability Hub — a key demand of global markets. Mr McElhone said WoolClip would not have been possible without industry support and collaboration. “From AWEX staff and developers who continue to refine the platform, to early adopters who embraced change, and the many growers, classers, selling agents, warehouses and exporters who rely on WoolClip every day,” he said. “The milestone of one million bales is worth celebrating but even more exciting is what lies ahead as WoolClip moves closer to becoming the standard way of working across our industry.”