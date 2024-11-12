Scanlan Wool founder Peter Scanlan celebrated

Scanlan Wool founder Peter Scanlan was overwhelmed with emotion when he was guest of honour at a celebration that brought friends, family, and loyal clients to the Scanlan Wool Store, a place where he has made all his dreams and ambitions come true. The luncheon to celebrate Mr Scanlan’s Australian Wool Industry Medal gathered a crowd of more than 300 to the event on November 3. Admired by so many for his love of the wool industry, it was his long-time mate Dave Duperouzel who presented the medal to Mr Scanlan at O’Connor. The official presentation took place in July during Wool Week when Wool Industries Australian deputy chairman Michael Jackson presented the medal to Mr Scanlan’s long-time associate Mark Dorrity. Mr Duperouzel and Mr Dorrity spoke highly of Mr Scanlan at the celebration, recognising his many accomplishments in the wool industry. Mr Scanlan’s wife Margaret and five daughters Carolyn Teeney, Marie Brown, Christine Scanlan, Louise Scanlan and Emily Linke, all on hand to support him.