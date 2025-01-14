Five of the WA wool industry’s up and coming stars are starting the new year on a high note after being awarded a $500 scholarship for “outstanding aptitude and ability” in shearing and wool handling. The students, from five different WA Colleges of Agriculture, were named recipients of the Neville Munns Memorial Scholarship late last year after being nominated by their school leaders for their The group includes Cooper McCuish (Cunderdin), Jesse Oldfield (Denmark), Mitchell Sermon (Harvey), Damon Boyd (Morawa), and Brodie Hills (Narrogin). Each was awarded a $500 for WA business Top Gun Shearing Supplies, with the cash sponsored by the WA Shearing Industry Association and Top Gun. WASIA president Darren Spencer said it was great for the industry body to be able to support up and comers in the industry. “We are seeing a number of graduating students making a career in shearing and woolhandling,” he said. “Many of them are competing in the competition shearing circuit and working their way up through the divisions and some now representing WA.” Mr Spencer also pointed to the fact two recipients had gone on to be named WA’s Wool Harvesting Ambassadors, with Ethan Gellatly and Tristan White awarded the accolades last year. The Neville Munns Scholarship was founded in 2002 as a way to recognise the founder of WASIA. He also served as the Pastoralists and Graziers Association chief executive officer and the WAFarmers Federation financial officer.