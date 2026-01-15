Shearing contractors in Western Australia will be encouraged to explore opportunities for their businesses and staff under a new program launched in response to the Federal Government’s impending live sheep export ban. The Beyond The Shed initiative, co-ordinated by the WA Shearing Industry Association, has been designed to retain skilled workers in regional towns, support contractor businesses, and strengthen local economies. The $2.2 million program will be officially launched at WASIA’s general meeting on January 17, after kicking off in December with training, skills development, and business support for shearing contractors. WA’s sheep flock has plummeted in recent years, in part because of the Albanese Government’s plan to ban live sheep exports — sparking concerns about the economic impact on regional communities and the viability of shearing businesses. WASIA executive officer Valerie Pretzel said the program was primarily aimed at the owners of shearing contracting businesses, with co-ordinated training for their shearing teams to undertake other work as the contracting businesses expanded into other areas. She said it was aimed at “keeping people in their local towns”, where shearing contractors were often the biggest employers. “This isn’t about transitioning people away from shearing, it is about giving people new and additional skills for work in the (shearing) off-season,” Ms Pretzel said. “We want shearing teams to stay in town . . . so they are still there come shearing season. “We want contractors and their teams involved . . . but it is the contractors who work with the program as it is them who we will work with for broadening the skills of their staff. “So we start with the contractors getting their business ready . . . this is really about supporting businesses to work out how to diversify, rather than just telling them to do that. We can support them through it.” The first round of Beyond The Shed is already full, with 14 shearing contractors registered and now receiving guidance to diversify their businesses before the Beyond The Shed team starts arranging training for their staff. Some of the ideas floated so far have included getting their chainsaw, tractor and forklift tickets, doing livestock handling training, and expanding into harvester or chaser bin driving or spraying. Many of the participants have also been in discussions with their local shires and community members to find out what skills are in demand. “One of the big things we heard from farmers was that we needed people to help with truck driving,” Ms Pretzel said. “So there is the opportunity to train people in truck driving along with a number of other areas.” Ms Pretzel said the program would run with quarterly intake rounds from now until September 2027, with a potential extension to May 2028, when the live sheep export ban is set to take place. The Beyond The Shed funding — for what was originally called the Shearing Industry Adjustment Program — was the only allocation for the shearing industry within the Federal Government’s $139m live export transition program announced last year. The program’s creation started as consultation with industry mid-last year, when shearers and contractors had their “backs against the wall”, Ms Pretzel said. “Our members were thinking ‘where do we go with this?’,” she said. “We were talking to contractors who said the reduction in sheep would mean workers would have to have new skills and have new work in the off-season of shearing . . . and so we looked at how that concept could become a well-structured and fully supported program.” Ms Pretzel said Beyond The Shed was probably the biggest project WASIA had handled since its launch in 1987.