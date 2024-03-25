Shearing and wool handling skills were passed on to more than 50 participants at the Australian Wool Innovation Shearer and Wool Handler Training School held at Rhodes Pastoral in Boyup Brook.

The shearing industry workshop held on March 16, was a hands-on educational event for experienced shearers and wool handlers as part of AWI’s investment in training shed staff to lift the standard of wool harvesting in WA.

Camera Icon Rhodes Pastoral farm manager Michael Wright. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman

Rhodes Pastoral farm manager Michael Wright, who hosted the event, said the workshop would go a long way in helping to improve the standard of the industry and was also an important showcase for AWI’s funding commitment.

“Our farming business allows for these shearing industry workshops to be held on-property and for the benefit of the future of wool harvesting throughout the State,” he said.

Dinninup shearer Mark King, at 61 years-of-age and with 44 years shearing experience, said there was always something to learn from the expert trainers.

“I brought home some good tips on shearing gear and was able to refresh on my style and technique from the people who are best in the business,” he said.

Mr King attended with his wife Roxanne King, who was an AWI wool handler trainer for the event.

“The enthusiastic students were experienced wool handlers looking to improve their skills — it was a great turnout,” she said.

AWI shearer trainer Ben Frewen, with 40 years shearing experience, said participants took great pride in their ability to learn new skills.

“We still need more people in the industry — it’s a revolving door with older shed staff looking to retire and the need to retain enough people during peak wool harvesting times,” he said.

“Today’s emphasis was to teach the experienced shearers how to go a bit quicker, while maintaining quality,” he said.

“It was about going back to the basics of position on the sheep and best way to start-off on the boards.”

Camera Icon Gnowangerup District High School student Jake Noakes, 15, watched on by his fater, Peter, participated in the Rhodes Pastoral shearing workshop. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman

Young passionate trainee Jake Noakes, 15, who lives and breathes a life on the shearing boards, said he developed a quicker shearing style at the school, reducing the number of blows it takes to shear one sheep.

“From the first blow down the neck to the last long blow, I refined my style to do that section of the sheep in five blows, saving about 30 seconds,” he said.

Jake, who started shearing last year, regularly gets board work by attending wool sheds with his father, Peter, who shears full-time.

“I must have tallied about 5000 shorn sheep and I am up to 160 per day,” Jake said.

He was placed sixth at the Wagin Woolorama novice competition on March 9 and aims to go better at the Williams Sheep Expo on April 13.

If the youngster, who attends Gnowangerup District High School, isn’t either at school or spending quality time shearing, he uses his spare time watching YouTube videos of top gun shearers — learning from the best.