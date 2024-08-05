Australian woolgrowers entitled to vote in this year’s WoolPoll will decide the fate of Australian Wool Innovation’s investments into marketing, research, and development programs with expected cuts to the industry if the status quo 1.5 per cent is retained.

The 2024 independent WoolPoll panel, chaired by Rich Keniry, of NSW, released its voter information memorandum last week titled “Your fibre, Your future, Your call” that delivered what each levy rate would deliver to the industry for the next three years.

The prescribed levy options of 0, 1, 1.5 and 2 per cent would amount to total AWI operating revenues of $4.4 million, $42m, $54.6m and $66.1m respectively with reserves predicted to be zero at the current 1.5 per cent levy rate backdated to June.

WoolPoll regulations allowed for the AWI board to propose an additional levy option for voters’ consideration, but no application has been put forth to Federal Agriculture Minister Julie Collins.

The AWI board will make a formal levy recommendation later this year.

A zero-levy vote suggests AWI would be forced to wind-up, a reduced one per cent levy suggests no investment in the Breeding Leadership program, no new flystrike vaccine research, no sheep classing workshops, no funding for scientific research in relation to wool’s eco credentials and no methane emissions reduction research.

A one per cent levy would also have a 50 per cent reduction in capacity-building activities including the Lifetime Ewe Management Training and a 70 per cent reduction in shearer training while marketing would take a 41 per cent hit.

If the levy remains at 1.5 per cent, this suggests that there would be no sheep classing workshops and no new flystrike vaccine research, plus a degree of reductions in capacity-building and the defence of wool’s eco credentials, the wild dog program and many marketing programs.

The prospect of an increased 2 per cent vote would mean a 30 per cent reduction in marketing spend with a reduction in State and regional wild dog control programs with most other programs retaining their full funding support.

The 2024 WoolPoll voter information kit with ballot paper and a list of the levy options will be emailed to eligible shareholders from September 20 when voting opens. Voting closes on November 1 at 5pm (AEDT).

Mr Keniry encouraged all woolgrowers to have their say on the future of Australia’s wool industry.

“As a woolgrower, you have an opportunity every three years to decide how much of your money is invested by AWI back into the industry through research, development and marketing activities to ensure that your wool remains the best in the business,” he said.

“Don’t let someone else decide for you.

“Voting is your chance to be part of the picture and have your say to help determine what the industry levy rate should be.”

To find out more, visit wool.com/woolpoll.