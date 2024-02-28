Wool markets have operated to largely unchanged sale results, with small falls in the Western Australian two-day auction. The Eastern Market Indicator finished last week unchanged at 1157c/kg clean while the Western Market Indicator fell 9c to finish at 1284c/kg clean and the US dollar EMI closed the week 8c higher at 759 US cents. The softer price trend remained in place for super fine wools at both the Eastern States’ selling centres. Australian Wool Innovation trade consultant Scott Carmody said the relatively stable environment somewhat understated the gains made last week when expressed in US dollars. “A handy 1.3 per cent gain was made on the Eastern Market Indicator in this currency and indicative of a slightly stronger demand scenario given a majority of wool is transacted globally using the US dollar,” he said. “Following on from the Chinese New Year holidays, most factories and traders are now back behind their desks and looking for their next move. “Evidence at last week’s selling was that the direct buying representatives and indent operators were more active, yet not fully back to normal strength by any means.” Mr Carmody said as that became visible, the traders became keener to execute any outstanding orders that were cash-positive. “This slight increase in interest was enough to create the additional competition to traders to see the market hold in Australian dollar terms and give that US dollar improvement,” he said. “Even more relevant though was as lightly more active India participation and the odd spark from European operators. “The market tone though seemed similar with confidence a word not being fully expressed yet, particularly from European representatives further up the chain.” He said within the Merino sector the sale lots from 19 to 22 micron were again the most well-sought and a few cents in value was added throughout selling. “In fact, this sector of the market has been relatively resistant to any large degree of value loss for the season,” Mr Carmody said. “The same though can’t be said for the super fine types which have seen some liberal weakening of their returns. “Crossbred wool types again saw devaluations of around 10 to 15 Australian cents on the finer than 26-micron types and broader than 31 micron wools, but the mid micron wools of 26 to 30 micron held firm, which is a good result given the stronger forex and that most of the selection was in that range.” Mr Carmody said cardings sold firm throughout and a touch dearer on some individual type sectors. This week’s wool sales will have similar quantity with 40,168 bales rostered for sale nationally, including a designated super fine sale for Sydney.