WA bears the brunt of wool price dip as pass-in rates fall

Western Australia bore the brunt of a sharp downturn in the Australian wool market last week, with Fremantle posting the highest pass-in rate nationally at 32 per cent. WA growers offered 5950 bales and sold 4018 — about 70 per cent of the offering — with the Western Market Indicator dropping 68c/kg to close 1588c/kg. The Eastern Market Indicator fell 61¢ to 1456¢/kg clean at the sales on October 14 and 15, erasing gains made earlier in the season. Across the country, sentiment was bearish, with no positive indicators emerging from any of the selling centres. Nationally, 37,919 bales were offered, but only 28,589 sold, as sellers resisted the falling market. Pass-in rates remained elevated at 27 per cent in Sydney and 20 per cent in Melbourne, contributing to a national average of 24.6 per cent. In WA, finer microns saw significant declines, with the 17.5 Micron Price Guide down 87¢ to 1985¢. Meanwhile, the 18 MPG fell 95¢ to 1920¢, and the 19 MPG fell 88¢ to 1760¢. Eastern categories also fell sharply, with the 17 MPG dropping 89¢ to 2083¢, the 18 MPG lost 96¢ to 1932¢, and the 19 MPG 100¢ to 1751¢. Broader microns and cardings were weaker as well, with the 28 MPG down 35¢ to 645¢, and cardings closing at 771¢ in the south and 829¢ in the north. Despite a softer Australian dollar, down 0.85¢ to US65.15¢, exporter demand remained muted. However, in year-on-year terms, the EMI still remains 28 per cent higher in AUD and 25 per cent higher in USD. Despite the falls, Mecardo wool analyst Andrew Woods said there some signals of recovery ahead. This included an inverted US five-year yield curve as a potential lead signal for firmer prices by autumn 2026, and noted improving German Ifo data as a supportive factor for the wool outlook. “(There is) a generally positive influence on demand through to autumn 2026,” he said. “A rise in wool prices fits the expected pattern.” Australian Wool Innovation’s weekly report attributed the falls to the combination of reduced supply and selective buying. “Market direction will likely hinge on renewed demand signals from China and Europe in coming weeks,” it said. The October 28 and 29 sale had 40,124 bales rostered nationally, with WA contributing 6949 bales.