WA’s Ethan Harder has shown what the State’s best can do on the national shearing stage, pocketed a whopping $20,000 for his efforts. The shears were whirring and the wool was flying in NSW over the weekend as some of the fastest shearers from Australia and beyond descended upon the Oberon Showgrounds at the weekend for the annual Oberon Quickshear. Harder took out first prize in the open category, with the 26-year-old shearing his sheep in a staggering 19.31 seconds. It is the first time Harder has taken out the major first prize, despite having competed in the Quickshear event five or so times now and making the finals each time. Known as the “world’s richest Quickshear”, there was a total of $45,000 prizemoney available across four categories — learner, intermediate, open and senior. Shearing in less-than-ideal weather conditions of rain and wind, Harder beat out tough competition from Jimmy Samuels, who qualified faster than him in the semifinals, getting a time of 19.68. Harder’s semifinal time was 19.89. However, Samuels could not maintain his lead and was unable to get under 20 seconds in the final. Victorian shearer Caleb Morgan took out second place after Harder, at 20.43 seconds, with Samuels coming in third. Oberon Quickshear event organiser Aaron Booth said tension was high from the second Harder took to the stage, adding he brought an incredible energy to his shear. The competition was judged by Nick Hearne and other industry professionals on a 12-point system with speed, cleanliness of the shear and the animal’s welfare all considered. “Every matchbox of wool left on a sheep loses you one point, you can’t leave more than 12 matchboxes of wool on the sheep,” Mr Booth said. “You lose a point for a thumbnail cut on the sheep, and a stitchable cut means disqualification. You can also be disqualified for a ‘flag’, which is a full staple of wool left on the sheep — this often happens if the shearer is in a rush and doesn’t do their first leg properly.” This isn’t the quickest shear for Mr Harder, who began shearing at seven-years-old growing up in Bruce Rock. In November 2025, he won the Hamish Wills Memorial Quick Shear in Western Australia, shearing a lamb in 14.85 seconds. Mr Harder is also a world record holder, having shorn 624 lambs in eight hours at Woolakabin, about 160km south-east of Perth, in 2023.