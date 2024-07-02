The State’s top-guns in competitive shearing have been recognised at the WA Competition Shearing Association awards. The June 22 event, held at the Windsor Hotel in South Perth, drew a crowd of 80 to celebrate the 2023-24 competitive season wrap-up, where the names of those who gained the most points were revealed. WACSA chair Luke Harding, who gained the most points in WA’s open shearing competitions, said the show season was highly competitive. “We were thrilled to have many novice competitors having a go — a good sign of a healthy industry,” he said. Also revealed were members of the WACSA West Australian State team that will compete in the Sports Shear Australia National Shearing Competition, to be held at Katanning from October 25-27. Mr Harding, who qualified as a team member, will represent WA in the nationals’ open shearing event along with Damien Boyle and Mark Buscumb. “It will be a show stopper,” Mr Harding said. Shearing judge Wayne Laird was named team manager and said he expected the WA squad would be hard to beat at Katanning. All WA State team members were presented with Merino Polo woollen shirts emblazoned with seven sponsors’ endorsements, courtesy of WA wool buyer Steve Noa. Mr Noa said he aimed to increase wool consumption with a product that was familiar worldwide. “Everyone wears polo shirts, which are mostly cotton; but using my connections from China, we came up with the Merino Polo, born out of frustration,” he said. “Merino wool only has one per cent of the apparel market — I had to do something that uses a lot of wool. “There are 400 million polo shirts sold every year across the world — if we make wool affordable, people will buy it.” Also recognised at the awards was shearing judges David Lawrence and Wesley Baker, who were made life members of the association. TOP-PLACING COMPETITORS OPEN SHEARING 1st) Luke Harding 2nd) Mark Buscumb 3rd) Damien Boyle OPEN WOOLHANDING 1st) Kelly Moir 2nd) Lee Gray 3rd) Jess Harding SENIOR SHEARING 1st) Murray Burt 2nd) Kim Turvey SENIOR WOOLHANDLING 1st) Mikayla Reihana 2nd) Tasmin Mackay 3rd) Gary Lamey INTERMEDIATE SHEARING 1st) Joseph Brown 2nd) Nga Ratima 3rd) Brock Morgan NOVICE SHEARING 1st) Caiden Cox 2nd) Zarah Squiers 3rd) Cooper McCuish NOVICE WOOLHANDLERS 1st) Abby Boyle 2nd) Darcy King 3rd) Zarah Squiers