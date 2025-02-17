A Donate A Bale sale held at the Western Wool Selling Centre has raised $30,000 for the Keep the Sheep campaign. The funds will be used to campaign against the Albanese Government’s “wool over your eyes” policy to ban the live sheep export trade by sea. The collective group of WA wool brokers, buyers and woolgrower supporters collaborated to auction more than 23 bales during the two-day wool sale auction on February 11 and 12 at Bibra Lake. The Donate A Bale initiative was created at a wool industry crisis meeting in November to raise funds to fight against the policy and its impact on wool. Collective spokesman Brad Faithfull said the fundraising was a “great success” and above expectations with “tremendous trade support”. “We canvassed the wool buyers and they were right behind the cause, which made for a good market,” he said. “The Government’s policy has knocked a lot of confidence out of industry going forward — the knock-on effect is farmers exiting the industry or downsizing their business. “These influences mean less wool production, which then flows on to the wool companies with lower supplies, resulting in the prospects of businesses having to downsize.” Mr Faithfull said on average there was a probable 20 per cent reduction in WA wool supply. “Less quantity means less turnover which affects brokers’ profitability — the whole roller coaster effect,” he said. “There have been some good positive markets since the beginning of the year. “On the back of small quantities, we are starting to see a bit more volume now and with a bit of currency movement which has taken a bit of wind out of the sail, wool prices are pretty good.” Mr Faithfull said wool brokers had not been consulted by the Labor Government on the policy “whatsoever”, but there had been good support from WoolProducers Australia and the National Council of Wool Selling Brokers of Australia. “Our Eastern States’ counterparts are starting to see the adverse effect the policy could have because when those east coast growers have good seasons, they rely on replacement stock from WA,” he said. “And unfortunately, if it goes the way it’s heading, those Merino sheep numbers won’t be available. “Traditionally, the rural sector has been a very healthy and vibrant industry — it seems every time we turn a corner, there is a lobby group or someone trying to diminish the rural sector overall.” Mr Faithfull said the collective group was about standing up and fighting for what built Australia.