Western Australia’s wool production is set to plummet by 4.8 million kilograms, following a sharp decline in Australia’s sheep flock to a century-low of 57.9 million. This drop is being driven by a combination of dry seasonal conditions, weak wool prices, high meat values, and subdued producer sentiment — all of which are prompting producers to scale back or exit wool-growing altogether. The latest estimates from the Australian Wool Production Forecasting Committee, released on August 5, predict the total shorn wool production in WA to drop from 44.9Mkg greasy to 40.1Mkg greasy this financial year, down 10.7 per cent year-on-year. This follows a drop of 18.4 per cent in WA — from 55Mkg to 44.9Mkg — the year prior. The impact of the end of live sheep exports has been a major factor in the the predicted Western Australian clip drop, but production is down in every State. South Australia was the worst hit, down 16 per cent year-on-year. Peter Morris of PJ Morris Exports said supply was becoming a major issue, which he had not experienced during his 35 years in the industry. “The lack of wool is starting to impact clients and wool processors but has not had a massive impact over the last 12 to 18 months as world volatility — including wars and US tariff uncertainties — has stifled demand for clothing and wool products,” he said. “But as things are now starting to settle down, demand should increase.” Mr Morris said the wool clip reduction would make it difficult for him to continue to run his business in its current structure, and increased efficiency measures would be necessary. “We can’t pass on any extra overhead costs or any inefficiencies as a result (of the wool clip reduction),” he said. “All brokers, exporters and service providers in Australia are just having to become more efficient and obviously very cost-conscious. “We just have to be extremely cautious for our own survival. “We’re comfortable that we’ve got the support of our clients. Our volume will drop as a percentage, but we just have to be incredibly efficient.” Mr Morris said despite concerns for his own business, he was optimistic growers were going to benefit significantly from prices rises over the next six to 18 months as a result of the lack of supply. “Farmers that have stayed in the production of wool should see some upside in the market conditions over the next couple of years,” he said. “In addition, the improvement in the Chinese stock market should add some spending power to the local consumer in China.” Mr Morris said he was hopeful industry was looking at the worst situation as far as volume and that improvement in wool and livestock prices would result in production increase in the coming years. Despite WA having the second largest clip drop nation-wide, the State was still in third place at 40.1Mkg of wool, edging out SA with 39.8Mkg. NSW will remain the major wool producer at 100.4Mkg, followed by Victoria at 54.3Mkg. AWPFC chairman Stephen Hill said fewer sheep were expected to be shorn in all States as producers “take advantage of the current strong sheepmeat prices”. “This remains a key downside risk to a recovery in shorn wool production despite the favourable seasonal outlook in key wool producing regions,” Mr Hill said. “Rainfall from now leading into spring and pasture feed availability will be key factors influencing producer decision making.” The 2024-25 sheep and lamb slaughter were both higher than the five-year average by 51 per cent and 17 per cent respectively. Meanwhile in the Australian Wool Market, the Eastern Market Indicator gained 8¢/kg last week to close at 1247¢/kg. More than 40,000 bales were available and 38,453 bales were sold nationally, with 6.9 per cent passed in. The EMI is now at its highest point since April. In addition, National Livestock Reporting Service’s national mutton indicator lifted from 261¢/kg carcass weight in November, 2024, to 685¢/kg carcass weight on August 26.