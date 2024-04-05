Wool harvesting training updates were presented at the Stud Merino Breeders Association of WA general meeting with an emphasis on targeting young people as new entrants into the industry.

Australian Wool Innovation wool harvesting manager Craig French, who spoke at the March 22 meeting, said it was important to find young entrants for a sustainable wool harvesting workforce.

He said AWI’s mission was to offer a pathway to enter the industry to provide a structured and accountable training model to attract the next generation and retaining these new entrants.

“The industry loses eight to 10 per cent of the workforce every year through just staff leaving or injury. COVID was very challenging, we had to all pull together,” he said.

“I have set up more training at high school workshops, to build young people’s skills up.

“Going back to schools, gives an understanding that working as a roustabout is a pathway to becoming a full-time shearer.”

WA Shearing Industry Association president Darren Spencer, said WASIA represented shearing contractors and other industry partners including TAFEs, ag schools and grower groups.

“We work close with AWI to help co-ordinate shearer and shed hand training,” he said.

“In WA, AWI funding is the only money we get for training.

“In other States, the local governments give money for training — I know the Tasmanian Government gives $400,000 for two years, or $600,000 for three years — we get nothing from our State Government.

Mr Spencer said the WA Government had such a big budget surplus up its sleeve.

“The WA Labor Government was funded out of a shearing strike in 1894, and we get no help from them at all,” he said.

“We need support from growers to try and get more funding to help the shearer and shed hand training in WA.”

He said some of the initiatives to encourage young people into the industry included a new ambassador program that started last year with the aim for them to represent the industry at field days and the Perth Royal Show.

“The inaugural ambassadors were Ethan Harder and Ethan Gellatly, both brilliant shearers who are going well promoting our industry,” Mr Spencer said.

“Last November, I ran two AWI training workshops in Lake Grace with nine local high school students.

“By lunch time on day one, we had those Year 10 and 11 students throwing fleeces on the table flat as you like.

“The idea is these kids will work in shearing sheds during their school holidays — we need to work with these young people to give them an opportunity.”

Mr Spencer said young students could become part of the workforce.

Also involved was Southern Regional TAFE Narrogin lecturer Rob Carter, who is visiting high schools to teach.

Mr Spencer also touched on shed safety.

“I encourage growers to go through their sheds, we need to improve the working environment to retain shed hand staff”.

“If you want to get good contractors to shear your sheep, you need to get your sheds up to safety standards,” he said.