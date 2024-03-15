Wagin Woolorama put the spotlight on its champion Merino fleece displays and front and centre was some of the finest wool types specifically produced to spin into next-to-skin quality fabrics that top fashion designers love to get their hands on. Williams-based Tilba Tilba stud co-principal Stuart Rintoul, who exhibited the Champion Superfine and Champion Fine wool fleeces, said producing quality fine wool fleeces was a top priority with his Merino enterprise. Mr Rintoul and his son Andrew were extremely proud to take the time to display their champion fleeces on the Woolorama catwalk with models Zali Spencer and Emma Van de Velde wearing fine wool garments supplied by Australian Wool Innovation. “It was a fine effort to get beautiful fleeces together with the type of fashion garments that set Merino wool apart from synthetics,” Stuart said. Ms Spencer, who coordinated this year’s fashion parade, said she was keen to put the spotlight on natural fibres, particularly true blue “Aussie Wool”. And if the garment world wants bulky Merino fleece quantity, it needs to look no further than the huge Grand Champion Fleece of the Show — a strong wool entry displayed by the Ledwith family, of Dudinin-based Kolindale stud. Kolindale studmaster Luke Ledwith said the high scoring (91 points) fleece was shorn from a Kolindale Lustre 40 ram by Wallaloo Park 422 and out of a Collinsville Regal 242 dam that had a $66,000 price tag on it. The Kolindale fleece scored 89 points out of a possible 100 including 18 out of 20 for character, 12 out of 14 for handle, nine out of 10 for colour of bloom, 11 out of 14 for length, 16 out of 16 for soundness, eight out of 10 for evenness and 15 out of 16 for density. The fleece show steward Chris Piesse said he was thrilled that this year’s competition brought 130 entries that totalled 160 fleeces in the superfine, fine, medium, and strong wool sections, both stud and non-stud. A great supporter of this year’s fleece show was the Lewis family, of Lewisdale Merino and Poll Merino stud. Ray and Helen Lewis and their daughter Rebecca Matthews entered 27 fleeces with five first-place section wins, seven scoring a second-place score and four in third-place which earned them the Most Points award in the fleece section. “I’ve exhibited fleeces at Woolorama since 1978, and we have had three to four Grand Champion fleece wins,” he said. Judge Tim Chapman said overall quality was excellent — “The open section and the ram section was showing some magnificent fleeces that would do very well at this year’s Perth Royal Show”. “Many top scoring fleeces were near the 90-point mark — which is a sign of an excellent fleece,” he said. He said the overall winner (Kolindale strong wool fleece) was from the broad wool section. “For a broad wool fleece shorn off a ram, it was one of the softness fleeces I’ve seen in a long time for its micron category,” Mr Chapman said. “I didn’t know what it weighed, but it had to be somewhere in the vicinity of 15 to 16 kilograms — it was a beautiful fleece. “I think the standard was higher this year, the only point that was notable was a lot of fleeces had the odd piece of colour running through them, which dropped the quality down.” Mr Chapman said the farmers’ fleeces were excellent with some averaging about the 80 to 85 points and one was up to 95 points considering grand champion had 91 points. “The judges did a very good job of evenness throughout the whole show,” he said. FLEECE CHAMPIONS Grand Champion Fleece: Kolindale Champion Merino Strong Wool Fleece: Kolindale Champion Merino Medium Wool Fleece: Seymour Park Champion Merino Medium Wool Fleece — Non Stud: WACOA Denmark Champion Merino Fine Wool Fleece: Tilba Tilba Champion Merino Fine Wool Fleece — Non Stud: WACOA Denmark Champion Merino Superfine Fleece: Tilba Tilba Champion Merino Superfine Fleece — Non Stud: Meadowvale Best Local Producers: S.W. & J.K. Robinson Champion Pair of Fleeces Open: Tillba Tilba Most Points: Lewisdale