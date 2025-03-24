Wickepin Merino seedstock producer Grantly Mullan has taken up the role of Stud Merino Breeders’ Association of WA president, taking the reins from Michael Campbell who has stepped down after completing a two-year term. The announcement was made at the association’s annual meeting in Perth on March 21 in front of a crowd of about 80, including many woolgrowers and industry representatives. Mr Mullan, a fourth-generation woolgrower and stud breeder, said his aim was to focus on maintaining a “united industry”. “I will challenge the State and Federal Government to focus on improving outcomes for commercial Merino producers and all associated industries,” he said. Growing up on his parents’ Eastville Park Merino stud and mixed cropping enterprise, Mr Mullan has been a passionate advocate for the sheep stud industry. At the recent Wagin Woolorama Merino and Poll Merino judging competition, his family were awarded their first Woolorama supreme exhibit sash after 30 years of showing. Mr Mullan and his wife Elise enjoy their busy rural lives raising their two sons Will, 18, and Hugh, 14, and daughter Isla, 12. In his previous role as association vice-president, Mr Mullan worked alongside Mr Campbell to vehemently oppose the Federal Government’s policy to ban the live export trade by sea. Speaking at a wool industry meeting focused on live export last year, Mr Mullan said the number of Merino rams sold in WA had dropped from 13,652 in 2022, to 6009 in 2024. “Wool is such a great product, but our governments must start acknowledging what this policy is doing to the confidence of our industry,” he said. Mr Mullan said confidence in the sheep industry had waned last year, with many Wheatbelt farmers were putting another paddock of crop in based on poor wool and mutton prices. But wool and mutton prices have started to recover more recently as international customers start to take notice of lower volumes of wool and sheepmeat. He congratulated Mr Campbell for leading the association through challenging times. “Unfortunately, due to the Federal Government’s policy, Michael had to spend more time defending the industry instead of the important task of promoting it,” he said. Mr Campbell, who runs a Merino seedstock enterprise in Gairdner, said he faced “challenging times” through his tenure, but gained a great deal of insight into the Merino industry. “I had great support from my family and the association committee members — we have a great community of people to provide a great product,” he said. “I learned so much more about the industry, working with Meat and Livestock Australia, Australian Wool Innovation, the stud industry, and wool brokers. “How the wool pipeline works is fascinating and complex which can be quite removed from farm people.” Mr Campbell said the Merino industry should make Australians proud. “The Merino animal is the whole package, we just have to get better at promoting it’s natural fibre and as a source of meat sheep protein,” he said. “We need to find skills and resources outside our group to defend the industry and promote it’s unique dual-purpose qualities.” Mr Mullan said he would be assisted in his president’s role by the 15 other committee members with a mix of “youth and experience”.