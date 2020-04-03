Search
Women in Wool has Australia-wide appeal

Bob Garnant
The inaugural Women in Wool Day took place on March 13 in Tottenham, Victoria, to celebrate International Women’s Day.
Talks are under way to hold Women in Wool Day events across Australia next year after the inaugural celebration last month.

Australian Wool Industries Secretariat executive manager Bianca Heaney organised the luncheon and said she was overwhelmed with the 40-person attendance.

“I thought it would be a good idea to get a few women together to celebrate International Women’s Day,” she said.

“Women from all sectors of the wool industry came together to share their stories of involvement in the wool industry,” she said.

Ms Heaney said the participants spoke about their broad industry experience.

“CSIRO research scientist Wilna Vosloo spoke about the work she is doing to prepare Australia for an emergency animal disease outbreak,” she said.

Ms Heaney said young fashion designer Emma Beard spoke about her work with wool.

“We are considering plans for next year to include an Australia-wide event,” she said.

To find out more, contact Ms Heaney at womeninwool@woolindustries.org

