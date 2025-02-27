Their backgrounds are different but they share common traits — a love of shearing and the wool industry. Countryman is bringing you the stories of WA’s Wool Harvesting Ambassadors, Mikayla Reihana, Tristan White and Blake McFarlane. In our first part of the series, we catch up with Tristan to hear his story. For Boyup Brook wool handler Mikayla Reihana, being WA’s first female wool harvesting ambassador has given her the opportunity to encourage everyone, no matter their background, to seize a career in the wool industry. Ms Reihana was named one of WA’s 2024-25 wool harvesting ambassadors at the 2024 Perth Royal Show, where she placed fourth in the senior wool competition. The 28-year-old is also the first wool classer to be awarded the ambassador role in the State. Ms Reihana said she felt “privileged” to be an ambassador and hoped to fulfil her position by encouraging “young passionate people” to pursue a future in the wool industry. “My big thing is just showing that it doesn’t matter where you come from,” she said. “You don’t have to grow up in agriculture, (and) you don’t need to have gone to an ag school. “There really is a place for everyone in the industry.” Ms Reihana used her own background from the mining town of Newman to illustrate how anyone can throw their hat in the ring and give a career in wool a go. She was born in Kalgoorlie before her family moved to Newman when she was three. “There’s no sheep up there,” she joked. “I moved to New Zealand when I was 18 and just kind of knew some people in the industry and jumped in. “I went for one day and I loved it straight away. “Because I couldn’t throw a fleece and I couldn’t do what everyone else was doing, I think that . . . made me want to keep going back for more until I was good at it.” While in NZ, Ms Reihana competed in the junior grade before returning to WA in 2023, where she took up wool handling again in Calingiri. Later, she relocated to Boyup Brook, where she now works for Alex and Freedom Gilmores. Ms Reihana said her favourite part about wool handling was how interpersonal the job was. “Your team is like a family,” she said. “They bring a sense of belonging, everyone’s got to work as a team . . . or you just can’t get through the days. “It’s not a job where you can walk in, and you can put your head down and not talk to anyone else for the whole day. You have to be able to work together as a team.” Ms Reihana represented WA at the 2024 Australian National Shearing and Wool Handling Championships in Katanning. Now, she is now preparing to head to NZ to compete in the Golden Shears, the world’s most prestigious sheep shearing, wool handling and wool pressing championship. This will be her third time competing in the event, and the first time she is participating as a senior wool handler. Ms Reihana said while she was nervous, she was also excited to be a part of the championships. “I feel anyone going into Golden Shears is just happy to be there and compete,” she said. Heading into 2025, Ms Reihana had several other goals she wanted to accomplish. This included learning how to shear a sheep, and applying for her classing stencil in June.