Dongara shearing contractor Mike Henderson says the Albanese Government has “completely abandoned” Australia’s centuries-old Merino industry that has provided food, clothing, lanolin, and jobs for a healthy economy. In an opinion piece published in Countryman, Mr Henderson, who runs Henderson Shearing Services with wife Rachel, said the Labor Government’s decision to end the live sheep export trade meant there were limited options for those in Merino production. “As servants of the wool industry for our entire life, we feel completely abandoned by the Albanese Labor Government,” he said. Mr Henderson was 11 when he first picked up a handpiece, taking up a stand on his father Bob Henderson’s shearing team, based at Piopio on New Zealand’s North Island. With a solid level of confidence, he travelled across the Tasman to earn the higher-valued Australian currency, taking shearing stands in woolsheds throughout WA. “Discipline makes a good shearer, going to work every day and adhering to your shearing pattern, holding it together for long periods of time,” Mr Henderson said. “I’ve seen all the ups and downs of the industry, like the 2006-07 drought with an exodus of two-thirds of the sheep in my area, but we now face a very large challenge, particularly through generational change. “Young farmers are more willing to say sheep are too hard — they would rather put more crop in and not work so hard.” The combination of generational change and a lack of confidence in the industry from the sheep stayers has reduced the Hendersons’ contracting business by 30 per cent. “There used to be 13 contractors in the Dongara area,” Mr Henderson said. “Now we have two. “Farming is a tough game with risk, high costs, and low returns, and when governments fail to support farmers, they can only make the best decisions for their business based on what is in front of them. “Lets hope we have a change of government, and we can save the Merino sheep industry.”