Wool market plummets in uncertain times

The Australian wool market’s benchmark indicator dropped 155¢/kg this week, the largest percentage fall in 17 years, as COVID-19 wreaks havoc across the globe.

The Eastern Market Indicator closed at 1287¢/kg on Wednesday after the new formatted two-day auctions took place at all three centres.

The wool market now has dropped 322¢/kg or 20 per cent since the opening January sale, which had the EMI at 1609¢/kg.

The government’s change to have sales only on Tuesday and Wednesday, instead of three selling days in the eastern states’ centres was to assist in creating demand over a shorter time period as the industry finds constraints because of COVID-19.

Melbourne-based Elders wool selling centre manager Simon Hogan said the week’s national pass-in rate was 44.9 per cent and the withdrawal rate prior to sale was 16.6 per cent.

“Buyers were bearish and thought the market might be a bit cheaper this week, but the size of the fall surprised some,” Mr Hogan said.

He said part of the reason was consumer and business lockdowns due to coronavirus in the US and Europe, which resulted in cancelled orders to those northern hemisphere destinations.

Mr Hogan said China was also still in the midst of coming back to full mill production.

“Chinese workers are now back at the main processors, however these mills are now having trouble getting orders,” he said.

Mr Hogan said Italy’s and India’s mills have shut down because of COVID-19, which was why China was the only buyer of Australian greasy wool this week.

“The industry has concern on how wool-consuming consumers will react during this uncertain economic time,” he said.

It comes as the National Auction Selling Committee agreed to hold an extra sale in Sale Week 42 — the week after Easter, which would normally be a recess.

Mr Hogan said after the Government gave the OK that wool auctions were an essential service, it was decided a Sale Week 42 would be helpful.

But he said the news of the extra week has been met with “mixed results” due to the concern with the extra quantity to be offered.

“When we had the Talman system issue in Week 35, we have had increased volumes and we haven’t caught up — it is the perfect storm with limited demand and increased offerings,” Mr Hogan said.

The Australian Wool Exchange western region wool technical officer Andrew Rickwood said the Fremantle Sale F42 was confirmed to offer wool on Wednesday and Thursday, April 8 to 9, with quantities yet to be announced.

“The Western Market Indicator fell 157¢/kg to close at 1353¢/kg this week,” he said.

The crossbred wool was hit the hardest this week, with the 28 micron indicator now less than 800¢/kg at 831¢/kg and the 30 micron indicator below 600¢/kg at 541¢/kg.