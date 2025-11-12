Wool has cemented its place among the top three most desirable fabrics in the fashion and sportswear worlds, as consumers “increasingly reject synthetic fibres” and embrace more sustainable materials. A new survey by one of the world’s leading market research companies IPSOS revealed the incredible statistic while also projecting the fibre’s market value would increase from $US34.9 billion in 2022 to $63.2b by 2033. IPSOS’ 2024 Global Consumer Survey revealed consumers were increasingly looking for breathable, comfortable, lightweight, and durable, with wool recognised for being 100 per cent renewable and biodegradable. Cotton and silk were the other two most desirable fabrics. Australian Wool Innovation’s marketing subsidiary Woolmark plans to build on this momentum by collaborating with influential voices across fashion, sport and wellness to further elevate wool’s profile and showcase its natural performance advantage. Woolmark managing director John Roberts said Merino wool was not just about luxury fashion, with fitness and wellness creators driving a “new conversation” about the fibre’s suitability for high-performance sport. “As citizens demand more from what they wear — comfort, performance, traceability and responsibility — Merino wool is meeting the moment,” he said. “With leading influencers and brands alike embracing its story, it’s no surprise demand is rising across luxury fashion, sportswear and lifestyle. It’s the fibre that truly delivers, naturally.” The research builds on IPSOS’ 2024 Global Consumer Survey that showed sportswear choices are driven primarily by functional benefit, with wool perceived as a premium, sustainable fibre worth paying more for. Wool has also re-emerged as a key material on recent spring/summer runways, featured prominently in collections from Thom Browne, Chanel, Dior, Balenciaga, Victoria Beckham, Givenchy and Celine. The nation’s wool market has softened in recent weeks after embarking on its biggest price rise in 30 years in September on the back of what AWI said was “genuine consumer demand and renewed confidence”.