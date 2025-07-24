Woolmark has released a new supporter jersey made from 100 per cent Australian wool in partnership with Tasmania Football Club in a bid to showcase the country’s premium fibre. The release was part of Woolmark’s broader Fibre of Football campaign, which celebrates the rich heritage connecting the Australian wool industry and Australian football. The campaign — which focused on placing wool into AFL supporter gear — included the vintage woollen jumpers launched in partnership with the AFL Store for all 16 AFL teams in 2015. Australian Wool Innovation chief executive John Roberts said he was “delighted” the organisation’s subsidiary, Woolmark, was partnering with the Tasmanian club. “Not only is Tasmania a state steeped in football tradition, but it is also a state with a very strong presence in the wool industry,” he said. “The garments have come up beautifully, showcasing wool’s comfort, soft next-to-skin feel and temperature regulation – the perfect combination whether you’re wearing wool on or off the field. “We are confident that they will sell extremely well and that all purchasers will be thrilled with the quality of the garment that they receive.” The traditional Tasmanian ‘map’ jumper is the latest line of merchandise for the Devils — who have aspirations to be the 19th Australian Football League team by the 2028 season. TFC general manager marketing, public affairs and social impact Kath McCann said the collaboration with Woolmark was one the club was “genuinely excited about”. “To be able to create such special products made from 100 per cent Australian wool for Tasmania Football Club members is a really special thing for our club,” she said. Ms McCann said to be able to bring football and wool together — both important parts of Tasmania’s heritage — “feels right”. “The products are of the highest quality and will not only be a statement piece, but something for collectors alike,” she said. Nearly 20,000 of TFC’s 2014 foundation guernseys sold and the marketing executive anticipates the woollen jumpers to rival its popularity. “We anticipate that the woollen jumpers will provide another option for our fans to embrace the Tasmania Devils and our journey to first bounce,” she said.