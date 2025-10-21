A major industry group has endorsed two of the three board candidates recommended by Australian Wool Innovation, while calling for an urgent shift in the organisation’s culture and direction. WoolProducers Australia this week revealed its shortlist or the upcoming AWI elections in November, recommending growers vote for incumbent Dr Michelle Humphries, and aspiring candidates Dr Paul Swan and Anthony Uren. Two of the candidates — Dr Humphries and Mr Uren — were also recommended by AWI’s independent board nomination committee earlier this month, but the two organisations have differed on the third. AWI also wants farmers to vote for New South Wales-based agricultural consultant Chris Mirams, while WoolProducers want farmers to vote for Dr Swan, a sheep and wool consultant also based in NSW. Five candidates are battling it out for three spots on the board, but neither WoolProducers nor AWI recommended growers vote for new candidate Drew Chapman, a Merino breeder in NSW. WoolProducers president Steve Harrison said the organisation believed Dr Humphries, Dr Swan and Mr Uren “would complement the existing skill set” on the board, and bring “much-needed technical and research expertise”. “WoolProducers is firm in the belief there is enough wool production knowledge on the AWI board and that other skills are needed to help the company meet both national and international needs of levy payers and customers,” he said. Mr Harrison said the organisation’s recommendation came after it asked candidates a series of questions the WoolProducers’ board considered “pertinent to the industry”. “These questions covered issues such as governance . . . priorities, stakeholder engagement, collaboration with WoolProducers and industry opportunities and threats, to gain an understanding of the candidate’s views on these important issues,” he said. Mr Harrison said it also took a “principled and merit-based approach” to its decision, with consideration given to industry and supply-chain knowledge, research and innovation and corporate governance skills. “The industry continues to face numerous and ongoing challenges which must be addressed head on,” he said. “With a shrinking industry and continued pressures on those growers who remain, we can no longer afford to maintain status quo — the culture and direction of AWI must change.” Meanwhile, AWI’s board nomination committee told farmers earlier this month it believed its three recommendations — Dr Humphries, Mr Mirams and Mr Uren — had the “specific skills” the board needed. AWI’s seven-person board — which also includes Georgia Hack — endorsed the committee’s recommendation, which means any open proxies directed to the chair, Jock Laurie, will be voted in favour of Dr Humphries, Mr Mirams and Mr Uren. The three vacant seats have been created by AWI chair Mr Laurie’s retirement after serving 10 years, the resignation of director Emma Weston and the cyclical standing down of Dr Humphries after serving six years. Current AWI directors not renominating in the election include South Australian Merino stud breeder George Millington, WA stud breeder Neil Jackson, NSW broker/grower Don Macdonald and retail executive Ms Hack. AWI’s director elections will take place during AWI’s annual general meeting on Friday, November 14 at the organisation’s Sydney offices and online, with AWI mailing voting packs to shareholders wanting to cast their vote. It comes at a time when the nation’s flock and wool production is declining rapidly on the back of tepid wool prices and the Federal Government’s plan to ban lives sheep exports by May 2028. To find out more, visit wool.com/annualgeneralmeeting.