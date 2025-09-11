WoolProducers Australia has put the call out for “passionate and experienced” woolgrowers from across the country to put their hand up to fill three independent director positions on its national executive. Elected directly by woolgrowers, the national executive includes four independent directors who serve alongside six delegates, which must be drawn from State farming organisations like WAFarmers. Any individual who is actively involved in wool growing in Australia can apply to serve the two-year term, but must have skills and experience that align with the objects of the company. The current independent directors are New South Wales’ Angus Hobson and Skye Ward, and Victoria’s Simon Riddle. Mr Hobson and Mr Riddle have indicated they intend to renominate, while Ms Ward will step down. The only existing WA executive member is Katanning farmer Makaela Knapp, who represents WAFarmers. WoolProducers president Steve Harrison said the organisation held a unique position in the industry. “WoolProducers is the only representative group in the Australian Wool Industry that proudly represents all woolgrowers, unlike other groups who may only represent certain sectors or single-issue agendas,” he said. “We are dedicated to acting without fear or favour, calling for transparency and accountability from all service provider companies that are financed by grower funds.” Jo Hall is the current chief executive, while Adam Dawes is general manager. WoolProducers has been driving a number of initiatives of late, including the Trust in Australian Wool campaign, expanded trade and market access, the Sheep Sustainability Framework, industry reform and the Raising the Baa Youth Ambassador program. Directors will have the opportunity to work with the organisation on these initiatives while contributing to national and international policy development and advocacy. Nominations must be received by 5pm AEST on September 19. Positions will be announced at the WoolProducers annual general meeting, which will be held on November 13.