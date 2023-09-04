WoolProducers Australia has opened nominations for three positions on its board of directors, with WAFarmers president John Hassell stepping down as a director after reaching his six-year tenure limit. WPA president Steve Harrison said the lobby group wanted woolgrowers who were keen to contribute to national and international policy development and advocacy. “WoolProducers is the only representative group in the Australian Wool Industry that represents all woolgrowers,” he said. “We are seeking people from any segment of the production sector who believe they can actively contribute to policy development in the best interests of the entire wool industry.” WPA is led by an executive predominantly made up of delegates from Australia’s various State farming organisations, as well as three independent members directly elected by growers. Mr Harrison, who runs Bindawarra Merino Stud in Victoria’s Gippsland region, currently holds one of these roles. The other two are held by Mr Hassell, who farms at Pingelly in WA’s Wheatbelt, and Stacey Lugsdin, a commercial wool producer based at Hay in south-western New South Wales. “Democratically elected independent members give anyone involved with wool growing in Australia the opportunity to be a part of the leadership team,” Mr Harrison said. “Unlike other groups who only represent certain sectors of the industry or have vested agendas and no accountability, we proudly act without fear or favour in calling for transparency and accountability from those service provider companies that are financed by grower funds.” To be eligible for election, candidates must have paid the 1.5 per cent wool levy at least once during the past three years, and be a member of WPA or a WPA-affiliated state farm organisation. Nominations can be made until Friday, September 22, with ballot papers to be distributed in October in the event of a contested election. Results will be declared at the WPA’s annual general meeting on November 9. WPA has driven various outcomes on behalf of the industry including wool traceability, expanded trade and market access, and both the Sheep Sustainability Framework and Trust in Australian Wool initiatives.