Two young Australians were in France this week representing Australia in the World Young Shepherds Competition. WoolProducers Australia said it was approached by the French Embassy seeking nominees to represent Australia at the eight-day event, called Ovinpiades Mondiales (2024) in French. In collaboration with Peter Westblade Scholarship and Hay Inc., Gabrielle Horton of New South Wales and Jack Grundy of South Australia were identified as ideal representatives of Australia’s sheep and wool industry. Ms Horton, originally from Tasmania, is a Peter Westblade scholar currently working in NSW. She said she was looking forward to the international networking opportunities that the competition would offer, and the chance to learn with like-minded people about the sheep industry in a different country. “This is a once in a lifetime opportunity for passionate young sheep enthusiasts and I intend on making the most of every second,” she said. Mr Grundy hails from a property near Padthaway in SA, is a graduate of the Hay Inc. program and is presently studying at university. “The competition is a great away for passionate young sheep enthusiasts to come together and compare and contrast different sheep farming techniques,” he said. “I’m really looking forward to meeting, competing against, and learning different practices from young farmers from around the globe.” The pair will be accompanied by Peter Westblade Scholarship chair Joe Walden, who will act as “Chef de Mission” for the Australian delegation. Ovinpiades Mondiales brings together young people from across the world to compete in a series of tasks to test their sheep husbandry skills and knowledge. This year’s event brings together 29 competitors from some 15 countries including Argentina, Canada, Chile, Peru, Armenia, Benin, Ivory Coast, Togo, Australia, Belgium, Spain, Ireland, France and the UK. The competitors will travel across France, undertaking skills and knowledge tests, such as shearing, foot trimming, ewe health assessment and electric fence building across various locations. “This is a great opportunity for Jack and Gabbie to not only represent Australia in an international event, but to build their global network of industry contacts while having some amazing experiences,” WoolProducers general manager Adam Dawes said. “We are grateful to have worked with the French embassy in Canberra, Peter Westblade Scholarship and Hay Inc. to bring this opportunity to fruition.”