Yuna fashion designer and farmer Bridgitte Brooks is aspiring to elevate wool in the fashion industry after being named one of the six national recipients of the AgriEmpower Scholarship. The inaugural scholarship was awarded by National Farmers’ Federation and Woolworths earlier this month and provided seven ambitious young Australians funding to help further their efforts of achieving their agricultural ambition. The fifth-generation wool producer intended to use the $20,000 to bridge the gap between Australian agriculture and fashion, elevating Australian wool in the fashion industry through education, design access and consumer engagement. “I hope to build on my communication skills to ensure I can deliver effective messaging on a variety of levels, create opportunities to network, educate and connect the fashion industry to the wool industry to increase opportunities for wool use,” she said. “I want to leave the ag industry in a positive and better space for my children. “Australia’s ag industry is truly remarkable and is a fantastic industry to be in. It is an honour to be able to grow food and fibre for the world and I hope that more people will be aware of that.” Ms Brooks is the founder of Australian Merino Wool Athleisurewear brand, Homestead Road, which launched in late 2024. Scholarship recipients have 18 months to strategically invest the funds in courses, conferences, professional development or overseas exposure for the purpose of gaining new ag-related skills. Beyond the funding, participants will gain exclusive access to dynamic events and workshops curated by Woolworths and the NFF. NFF president David Jochinke said the scholarship was a “life-changing” opportunity for the recipients and a “huge” opportunity for the ag sector. He said it was difficult to only select seven people from such a big group of applicants. “We were blown away by the volume and calibre of applications,” he said. Ms Brooks was nominated alongside Queensland’s Kate Lamason and Andrew Powne, New South Wales’ Jo Treasure and Ewan Leighton, South Australia’s Rhiannon Schilling and Victoria’s Liam Jess. Reviving Australia’s boutique seafood canning sector, understanding of how environmental sustainability is being driven across agriculture, and exploring how quantum computing and sensory technology could revolutionise broadacre cropping agronomy, were several of the goals of the winning recipients. Woolworths retail managing director Annette Karantoni said the organisation was proud to partner with the NFF to help deliver a “significant investment” in the young Australians that will help drive a strong future for the ag sector.