Police are seeking information on a string of shocking events in which cattle from Dampier Peninsula’s Country Downs Station were shot dead and butchered in broad daylight on the side of the road.

The most recent incident over the weekend saw a cow shot and killed before being butchered on the side of the road.

One of the station’s stud bulls was also shot, however was not killed, and was left blind and wandering near the butchered cow for a period of nearly 24 hours.

The station owner had to put the injured stud down.

Owners from the station had contacted police a number of times over the last month to report similar incidents.

Dampier Peninsula Police officer in charge Andy Henshaw said the offence carried a maximum penalty of seven years imprisonment.

“Not only is this a despicable act by those responsible, it is also illegal. The act of butchering the shot beast during daylight hours and on the roadside is a brazen act and shows a degree of arrogance,” he said.

“The shooting of cattle without the express permission of the owner is Stealing and doing so from the road, is highly illegal.”

Police are conducting inquiries into these matters and request the assistance of members of the public who were travelling on the Broome – Cape Leveque Road between 5pm Saturday April 10 and 7.30am Sunday April 11.

Anyone with dash cam footage or who witnessed suspicious behaviour approximately 22km south of the Country Downs Station should contact Dampier Peninsula Police on 08 9110 5710.

Alternitavely, anyone wishing to remain anonymous and assist police inquiries can contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.