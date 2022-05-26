They’re under starter’s orders and ready to race when the 2022 season gets underway at the Broome Turf Club on Saturday.

And it’s a special occasion too, marking 130 years since the first race meeting in Broome back in 1892.

The track then was much closer to town, on the ground where the airport now is, but while the venue moved many years ago to the scenic Gantheaume Point, many aspects of the Turf Club remain unchanged.

It’s still one of the social highlights of the year. It brings tourists from interstate and overseas and it’s the first big fun time after the wet season.

Horses which will race this season began arriving two weeks ago and are a daily sight on the track and beach as they go through their paces. Trainers who’ve made Broome their winter home for years are here again too.

Names such as Casey, Pateman, Gulberti, Farrell, Gangemi and Smith, Enright, Kay and Collins, Moore and Morton are back, while some are making their debut. All up they will provide about 140 horses for the weekend action.

Key to this action are the jockeys and one name here stands out. Peter Hall rode at Broome for 25 years and in that time won seven Broome Cups.

His final ride was in the Broome Cup last year, in which he was unplaced. He’s back this year in a new role as apprentice jockeys’ coach.

Simone Altieri is marking her 12th year in Broome, hoping no doubt for another horse like Gloryland, trained by Dave Casey, on which she won the 2016 Kimberley Cup and the 2017 Broome Cup.

The club committee and management have put in the hard yards to make sure the season is a success.

There are nine meetings, not forgetting the Derby Cup in July, with the first Broome meeting this weekend, going through June and July, and on to the Broome Cup on August 13.

Many businesses have experienced staff shortages and the Broome Turf Club is no exception, so patrons are asked to be patient with staff.