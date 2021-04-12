A ship off the coast of Karratha was subject to an emergency evacuation yesterday after a crew member tested positive for COVID-19, it has been revealed.

Premier Mark McGowan confirmed a man in his 50s became unwell on April 8 on board bulk carrier AquaGenie.

A rapid test was performed on board the ship where he returned a positive result the next day.

As a result a smaller ship was sent out to retrieve the crew member yesterday and last night he was taken to Karratha Health Campus.

Camera Icon The AquaGenie, where a crew member has tested positive for COVID-19. Credit: VesselFinder / VesselFinder

He is expected to be transferred to Perth today where he will be taken to Royal Perth Hospital to a dedicated isolation ward.

WA Police Commissioner Chris Dawson said he had issued a direction which orders the ship’s master to not birth at Port Walcott.

Mr Dawson said it was the first time he had used the state of emergency powers to ensure a ship with COVID remains in international waters.

The rest of the crew are currently healthy, but it was not known if they had been infected too.

“We’re not trying to be punitive, we’re trying to protect Western Australia,” the State’s top cop said.

Health Minister Roger Cook said the bulk ore carrier had most recently docked at various Chinese ports.

The WA Country Health Service said the sick seafarer did not interact with the general hospital population at Karratha Health Campus.

“He has had absolutely no interaction with members of the community – there is no risk to you, your family or your community,” the statement said.

“Karratha Health Campus has a negative pressure room and is adequately equipped to safely manage a COVID positive patient.”

Following a spate of issues with ships off the WA coast at the height of the pandemic in Australia, Mr McGowan warned the new case served as a timely warning about the ongoing health crisis.

“The health and well-being of the remaining crew on board the AquaGenie, continues to be monitored by the public health emergency operations centre,” Mr McGowan said.

“The captain of the ship reported all crew remaining on board are well. We are advising the captain to remain in our waters, the expectation is the ship will leave.

“This situation is very serious and I have advised authorities to take all precautions to manage the risk.

“It’s a timely reminder COVID-19 remains a very real threat, Western Australia is the envy of the world for our management of COVID-19, we want to keep it that way.”

The case brings WA’s total number of COVID-19 cases to 955.