A 31-year-old Halls Head woman has been charged over a fatal crash in the Wheatbelt in February that killed her seven-year-old twin girls. Rachel Lisa van Oyen will appear in the Northam Magistrates Court on Monday on two counts of careless driving causing death, grievous bodily harm or bodily harm. Seven-year-old sisters Macey and Riley died after a Toyota Camry sedan driven by Ms van Oyen veered off Great Eastern Highway and hit a tree on a remote stretch of road near Carrabin, between Merredin and Southern Cross, late in the morning on February 18. The trio had been travelling back to their home in Halls Head after visiting family members in Kalgoorlie-Boulder. Ms van Oyen, who escaped the crash without serious injuries, later wrote on social media that everything had changed “in a blink of an eye”. “My entire world fell apart, vanished,” she said. “There are still no words to describe this emptiness and pain I’m drowning in. It should have been me. “What I would give to take your places, my precious girls. “I have never felt so helpless as I did that day — all I could do was try to hold you briefly even though you’d both grown wings. “I hope you both know how truly sorry I am. All I can do is try to make it through each day now, knowing it’ll never be filled with your beautiful faces.” The twins, who were in Year 3 at Halls Head Primary School, are remembered by their closest family members as “sunshine souls” and described as “vibrant, cheeky, and beautiful young girls who had so much life and promise ahead of them”. A GoFundMe page was set up to help Ms van Oyen, who has received hundreds of donations and raised more than $53,000. Organised by her father, it wants to “make Rachel’s life a little easier as she grieves and rebuilds”. “We want her to be able to manage a world without her two precious girls and to have something to start off this process,” Phillip van Oyen says. “Rachel will need time to grieve and the tools to start again.” The twins’ deaths prompted an outpouring of grief online and condolences from members of Parliament. “Macey and Riley brought us so much love and joy, and as hard as it is without them, our lives were made better by their short existence,” Phillip van Oyen wrote on Godfundme. “They were vibrant, cheeky, and beautiful young girls who had so much life and promise ahead of them. The impact that those two little lives had on our family is immeasurable, and the weight of their absence is felt every single day.”