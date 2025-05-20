A meth-fuelled farmhand who tricked his boss into handing over his rifle by claiming he wanted to “shoot kangaroos” before terrorising workers at an iconic pub has been jailed. Gregory John Taylor, 42, was jailed on Tuesday in the District Court for three years over the frightening ordeal that unfolded in the kitchen of the Mogumber Hub, about 50km north of Bindoon, on April 19 last year. The roadside pub was at the centre of a giant police operation after officers from the tactical response group rushed to the local watering hole following reports Taylor had fired a gun inside the venue following an argument with the pub’s manager. The court was told his first interaction on the evening was when he was asked to leave by the manager, Joanne Sandstrom. Taylor had “a few drinks” while waiting for his food before an argument between him and the manager unfolded, his lawyer said. His counsel alleged Ms Sandstrom made threats towards his family, infuriating the Wheatbelt farmhand. Mr Taylor later left the venue and returned home, smoked meth and consumed more alcohol. He then tricked his elderly boss to borrow his .22 calibre rifle and ammunition by claiming he wanted to “shoot kangaroos”. The firearm owner agreed and handed over his gun, before Taylor took the loaded rifle and entered the Mogumber Hub in a bid to “scare” the manager. Taylor pointed the rifle at Ms Sandstrom, depriving her of her liberty for approximately 40 seconds as he blocked the entrance to the kitchen. When another man, Charles Glass, tried to to de-escalate the situation Taylor fired the rifle, damaging the floor. He then pushed Mr Glass, handed him the rifle and fled the scene. He confessed the crime later to police and alerted officers to his location — a property in New Norcia – before he was arrested about two hours after the first triple-0 call. Judge Mark Ritter said Taylor was lucky nobody was killed. “Your action in going to the hub was premeditated . . . the use of the gun and pointing at it Ms Sandstorm must’ve been terrifying,” he said. “(It) was pointed to her at close range and you threatened her. “In that position she did not believe she could leave or she would be shot.” “The fact that you may have reacted to something Ms Sandstorm said does not mitigate your offending.” Other workers were inside the kitchen at the time. CCTV recordings from inside the kitchen showed Ms Sandstrom try to hide under a kitchen bench, before Taylor crouched down and continued to point the gun at her. “They were simply attending their workplace and doing their job. There was nothing they could do to prevent you offending in the way that you did,” Judge Ritter said. Taylor — a meth user since 2012 — was on bail at the time of the incident for assault offences. His lawyer said he simply “lost control” after smoking the drug on the night of the incident. He was jailed for three years over a string of offences — which include charges of threatening to kill, discharging a firearm endangering a person and deprivation of liberty. He was also charged with not having a licence to possess a gun or ammunition, and re-entering licensed premises within 24 hours of being told to leave. He previously pleaded guilty to the charges. His sentence was backdated to April 19 last year to take into account the time already spent in custody. He will be eligible for parole in October. The firearm owner who handed Taylor the ammunition and rifle had his firearm licence taken away by WA Police. The 130-year-old pub was purchased by locals and reopened under the new name — The Mogumber Hub — in 2023. Formerly known as the Black Bull Tavern, the business celebrated a “soft reopening” after six months of major interior renovations in the same year. In 2023, only 58 people lived in Mogumber.