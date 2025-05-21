The clock is ticking for aspiring wool industry leaders to apply for WoolProducers Australia’s Youth Ambassador program, which was created to designed to drive passion and increase the knowledge of youth in the industry.

WoolProducers is accepting nominations from dynamic and enthusiastic individuals aged 18 to 35 year old who are actively involved in any sector of the wool supply chain.

This ambassadorship provides a young person with the opportunity to join the WoolProducers board as an observer for a 12-month period.

The opportunity will provide exposure and experience to young people who have an interest in industry capacity building, leadership, policy development and agri-politics in general.

WoolProducers meets quarterly and all travel and accommodation expenses will be covered.

The group launched its 2025-26 program at the Peter Westblade Scholarship and Monaro Farming Systems Monaro training weekend at Numbla Vale in New South Wales in March.

Nominations require submission of a Curriculum Vitae and a short statement of approximately 400 words outlining reason for applying.

Nominations close on March 30.

The program recognises the vital role of youth in driving industry progress, as is part of the organisation’s leadership strategy that will assist it to attract, educate and retain industry leaders.

WA youth have been selected in the past, including, most recently, fifth generation sheep breeder Shelby Garnett from Gnowangerup — one of two youth ambassadors announced in the 2019-20 program — and Katanning youngster Makaela Knapp in the 2021-22 program.

The Youth Ambassador role was retained after Federal Government funding for the Raising the Baa Program — which the role was a key component of — ceased.

The Raising the Baa Program provided an innovative and supportive environment for wool industry leaders to develop and refine their leadership skills in order to contribute to the ongoing capacity and capability building within industry.

It ensured leaders were equipped to communicate information to government and other key stakeholders on behalf of industry.