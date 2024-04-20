A 41-year-old man who allegedly terrorised a small country town pub — firing a rifle inside and threatening to kill three women — has fronted court seemingly limping. The incident at The Mogumber Hub at about 8.30pm on Friday sparked a major police operation, including the tactical response group descending on the Wheatbelt town. Police said in a statement on Saturday morning that after entering the premises, about 50km north of Bindoon, the man threatened three staff members before discharging one shot from the rifle into the ground. A fourth staff member who attempted to intervene was allegedly threatened and assaulted by the man, who then left but was arrested at 10.40pm by TRG officers at a home in New Norcia. Charged with 17 offences, Gregory John Taylor was denied police bail and fronted Perth Magistrates Court on Saturday afternoon. He initially shook his head when the first charge of aggravated burglary was read to him and he was asked if he understood. No details of what he was alleged to have stolen were revealed. Flanked by guards, Mr Taylor then says yes as each of the other 16 charges were detailed. Magistrate Michelle Pontifex stated that the threats were made to Joanne Sandstrom, Amy Ward and Christine Wilkin. Mr Taylor is also accused of depriving the trio of their liberty and pointing the .22 rifle at them, along with Charles Glass, who was the alleged assault victim. Mr Taylor is also charged with endangering or causing fear to the public by discharging a firearm, which the court heard damaged vinyl flooring. He has been charged with not having a licence to possess a gun or ammunition, and re-entering licensed premises within 24 hours of being told to leave. He did not apply for bail and instead had his case adjourned until May 10 while he seeks legal advice from custody. The matter will next be heard in Joondalup Courthouse.