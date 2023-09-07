Locals have described how a gunman fired several shots at a business in Kellerberrin before fleeing. Kellerberrin Pie Shop and Bakery owner Tony said that he had been told a father in his 30s had died and that two others were in hospital. Fighting back tears, he said the man who was believed to have died was a father aged in his 30s with a young daughter. “They are local guys that this has happened to,” Tony said. “The guy that died was only in my shop on Friday. We were talking about his plans for Father’s Day.” Tony said the shooter had come into the bakery for lunch on Wednesday and was a younger colleague of the man believed to have been fatally shot. “He won an award two years ago for being a volunteer in town. He drives the local ambulance,” Tony said. “He’s always been a quiet sort of a guy but you don’t expect him to turn around and pick up a gun and shoot someone. “Obviously something has happened at work and it’s triggered him off and he’s gone up there and shot him, along with two other people. “He’s just walked in and bang.” A staff member at Woodstock Electrical said they had been told to stay indoors. “Everyone has been warned to stay inside and we’re sort of like hanging around the outskirts just in case,’ they said. “There’s a few of us — we’ll just keep our eyes open.” Tony said the town was in shock. “The streets are quite deserted, police are everywhere and they’re armed,” he said. “Hopefully, one way or another, it will be all over in an hour or so. Hopefully he doesn’t get into a shoot out with them. “Hopefully they can talk him out of a situation without it becoming a bloodbath.” Tony said most businesses including the bank and supermarket were shut. He said his business, a cafe and the roadhouse remained open. “It’s not good, we’ve just had another two police cars come flying through town and because they are unmarked, I presume they’ve come from Northam,” he said.