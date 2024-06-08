A former Collingwood football player has emerged as the person charged over a shocking double fatal car crash in the Wheatbelt. Shannon John Cox was charged with two counts of dangerous driving occasioning death over the double fatality which occurred in the town of Cooljarloo, about 170km north of Perth. Emergency services were called to the horrific crash scene on Brand Highway, where a Toyota Prado, a Volvo road train towing two trailers and a Suzuki Ignis had collided just before 9am on Friday morning. Police say the Toyota was being driven south along the highway while the road train and Suzuki were driving north when they crashed near the intersection of Waddi Road. Two women in the Suzuki, the 82-year-old driver and her 83-year-old passenger, suffered catastrophic injuries and died at the scene. The 31-year-old man driving the Volvo road train was not injured. The West Australian understands the 12-year-old girl, treated for minor injuries by paramedics at the scene, is Cox’s daughter. Police will allege Cox was the driver of the Toyota Prado. He was not injured. The 38-year-old from Spalding, a suburb of Geraldton, made a brief appearance in Perth Magistrates Court on Saturday. He spoke only to confirm his name and did not make an application for bail. He was remanded in custody and will next appear via video link at Perth Magistrates Court on June 18. Cox played 25 games for Collingwood between 2005 and 2009, having been taken as a rookie, before suddenly retiring ahead of the 2010 season, citing a loss of passion for the game. He then became a gun for hire in country football, most recently playing for Rovers in the Great Northern Football League in 2022. Cox played for Donnybrook, Quairading and the Collie Eagles in 11 years as he moved around the state. The Kojonup-born man made headlines in 2022 following a brawl with another man in the carpark of Geraldton’s Recreation Ground on the day of his club’s preliminary final clash. He was filmed throwing punches during the off-field altercation, which resulted in a two-match suspension that saw him miss Rovers’ grand final. It was among a string of incidents that prompted the WA Football Commission to lead a lengthy review of the GNFL. Road Trauma Support WA 1300 004 814