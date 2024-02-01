Prosecutors have made the shock decision to drop criminal charges against Daniel Gunther Preuss – the man who was due to face trial next week accused of causing the devastating Wooroloo bushfire. Wednesday marks three years to the day that the blaze – now considered one of the worst in WA’s history – was sparked and eventually destroyed 86 homes and scorched more than 10,000ha. The fire ignited near Werribee Road in Wooroloo, and within an hour, triple-0 operators fielded 66 calls. Within 45 minutes, the first emergency warning — one of more than 160 last week — was issued. It eventually left a damage bill of almost $100 million dollars. Mr Preuss was eventually charged with starting the fire with an angle grinder he was using to remove a padlock from a sea container. He had consistently denied the accusation of failing to reasonably ensure that an ignition source would not cause a fire that could not be controlled. He was due to defend the allegation before a jury next week. But now he won’t have to – after the shock 11th-hour move in Perth’s District Court on Wednesday. Prosecutor Tracy Tan told the court that after further police investigations, they were no longer confident they could prove that Mr Preuss was the man who lit the fire and caused the subsequent damage. So they applied for the charge to be discontinued, and Judge Andrew Stavrianou agreed. Mr Preuss was not in court for the revelation, but his lawyer said he knew the discontinuance was happening. WA Police have been contacted for comment. The fire sparked on February 1 and began in shocking fire conditions, with the daytime temperature reaching 38C. In the first 12 hours of the blaze, 140 fire trucks and 280 firefighters were on the ground. At the height of the incident later in the week, that number ballooned to more than 500 firefighters and an extra 300 emergency services personnel. The flames were as high as a building five storeys tall. Conditions were so dry the temperature would have needed to drop to -5C for there to be any moisture in the air. And the blaze was so intense in its first moments — fuelled by gusty winds of up to 55km/h — it moved at 3km/h, stretching 26km to the west from Wooroloo in a matter of hours, leaving total devastation in its path. The news of the charges being dropped is sure to be a further blow to the Wooroloo residents who suffered through one of the most destructive bushfires in WA history.